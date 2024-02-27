Global Digital PCR Market to Surpass 11.97 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Need for Sensitive Quantification of Nucleic Acids

Westford,USA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the primary objective of the global digital PCR market is to offer advanced molecular diagnostic solutions that empower healthcare providers, clinical laboratories, and researchers to access precise and dependable results. These results enhance patient care by providing accurate diagnostic insights, facilitating timely treatment, and more effective medical interventions.

Furthermore, the global digital PCR market also drives scientific advancements by equipping researchers with the tools needed for groundbreaking discoveries and a deeper understanding of various diseases and genetic traits.

Prominent Players in Global Digital PCR market

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fluidigm Corporation

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

BioMérieux SA

Takara Bio Inc.

Danaher Corporation

JN Medsys

RainDance Technologies

Formulatrix, Inc. (US)

Stilla Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Analytik Jena AG

Douglas Scientific

Sysmex Corporation

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

Quantabio

ResearchSegment to Dominate Market due to Harnessing the Capabilities of Digital PCR

The fastest-growing segment within the global digital PCR market is incontestably the research sector in the global digital PCR market. Researchers spanning diverse disciplines are harnessing the capabilities of digital PCR to unlock profound insights into genetic variations, gene expression patterns, and the intricate mechanisms that underlie various diseases.

North America, firmly established as the leader in the global digital PCR market, sustains its dominant position owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, and a thriving biotechnology sector.

Clinical Diagnostics Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to its Pivotal Role in Transforming Disease Detection

Clinical diagnostics segment has established a commanding presence within the healthcare sector, primarily due to its pivotal role in transforming disease detection and monitoring in the global digital PCR market. It has redefined the healthcare landscape by precisely and reliably detecting genetic mutations, infectious diseases, and cancer biomarkers.

Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing global digital PCR market. Several factors contribute to this remarkable growth, such as the region's vast population, a continuous uptick in healthcare expenditure, and a growing awareness of the critical significance of early disease detection.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global digital PCR market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Digital PCR market

ThermoFisher Scientific recently entered the digital PCR market by introducing a fully integrated digital PCR system. This innovative system was meticulously designed to deliver exceptionally accurate and consistent results within a concise timeframe of just 90 minutes. ThermoFisher Scientific's offering presents a significant advancement in molecular diagnostics, catering to the demand for rapid and reliable testing solutions.

Stilla Technologies recently marked a significant milestone with the launch of its sic Color Crystal Digital PCR (dPCR) access program. This initiative granted the industry early access to Stilla's state-of-the-art digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system, which boasts six impressive fluorescent channels. Stilla Technologies' dPCR system has the potential to revolutionize genetic analysis with its advanced features, making it a noteworthy addition to the landscape of digital PCR technology [RS1] .

