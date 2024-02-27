Global Polyglycerol Industry Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Demand for Bakery and Confectionery Items Spur Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyglycerol - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polyglycerol Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Polyglycerol estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polyglycerol-2, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$869 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polyglycerol-3 segment is estimated at 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Polyglycerol market is experiencing growth driven by increasing global demand for sustainable and natural ingredients. Competition in the market is evident from the strong, active, niche, or trivial presence of 47 players worldwide in 2023. Insights from influencers, products, and technology highlight trends shaping the market, while recent market activity underscores ongoing developments and innovations within the industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $624.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Polyglycerol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$624.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$896.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$696.6 Million by the year 2030.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Higher Uptake of Processed Foods Propel Growth Opportunities
- Global Market for Processed Foods (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
- Rise in Use of Natural Ingredients as Food Stabilizers Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Growing Importance of Emulsifiers in Food Industry to Benefit Demand
- Rise in Veganism and Growing Demand for Vegan Diet Augurs well for Market Growth
- Increasing Demand for Bakery and Confectionery Items Spur Growth Opportunities
- Demand for Fat Replacers Augurs Well for Market Growth
- PGPRs: An Effective Ingredient in Chocolate Industry
- Polyglycerol fatty acid esters (PGFAEs) Gain Traction
- Innovations Augment Growth Prospects
- Unique Properties of Polyglycerols Make Them Attractive Candidates for Several Pharmaceutical and Biomedical applications
- Poly(Glycerol Sebacate): An Intriguing Biomaterial for Regenerative Medicine, Tissue Engineering & Biomedical Devices
- Insights into Poly(Glycerol Sebacate)
- Increasing Manufacturer Focus on Addressing Consumer Needs for Personal Care & Cosmetic Products to Support Growth
- Need for Heterogeneously Catalyzed processes for Better Controlling Degree of Glycerol Polymerization for Production of PGs
- Exploring the Potential of Glycerol in the Chemical Industry: Advances and Challenges in the Synthesis of Polyglycerols and Polyglycerol Esters
