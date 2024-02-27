Global Scar Treatment Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 21,007 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scarring is a specific aspect of an injury's healing process. The extent and severity of the wound or cut, the site of the damage, age, genes, sex, and ethnicity are just a few of the variables affecting the appearance and treatment. The global scar treatment market is mainly driven by the increasing need for improving esthetic appeal in individuals and complete skin rejuvenation. A global increase in hypertrophic burn marks, wherein the victim's appearance has become distorted, is also boosting the demand for scar treatment products.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/scar-treatment-market/request-sample

Growing Demand for Esthetics Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global scar treatment market size was valued at USD 9,206 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 21,007 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” Scar treatment helps achieve complete skin rejuvenation, which improves the aesthetic appeal of a person. The demand for esthetics mainly exists among women owing to their more significant concern for appearance, rendering this population group the largest market contributor. Scarring due to acne condition is one of the common concerns identified among women. These scars often disturb their esthetic appeal, which makes affected patients uncomfortable about their appearance. The demand for greater esthetic appeal is essential in increasing the number of reconstructive surgical cases for scar revision.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

With the use of laser therapies, the scar treatment market is experiencing significant technological advancements. There are two types of laser therapies: ablative and non-ablative. The use of a functional pulse-dyed laser in non-ablative laser therapy allows for the vascularization-based destruction of scar tissue. Additionally, creating advanced compression therapeutic clothing is anticipated to support market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the scar treatment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of burn injuries, skin-related disorders, and trauma will likely contribute to market growth in this region. The availability and use of advanced treatment options for scars, such as laser treatment, have been widely accepted in North America. The U.S. significantly contributes to North America's scar treatment market . The growing esthetic consciousness and awareness among the population have resulted in greater adoption of scar revision treatment procedures. Canada's scar treatment market is expected to display steady growth over the forecast period, owing primarily to technological advancements.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% generating USD 3,476 million during the forecast period. According to the European Commission's decision, 85% to 100% of reimbursement can be provided in case of plastic surgery, post a severe illness, accident, or deformity. Even though there is no reimbursement for cosmetic plastic surgeries, the demand for esthetic procedures in Europe is rising, owing to increasing disposable income and healthcare expenditure. Awareness created through digital conferences and webinars held by the European Association of Plastic Surgeons to implement standard regulations for plastic surgery procedures is expected to propel regional market growth.

Key Highlights:

Based on product, the global scar treatment market is segmented into topical, laser, injectables, and others. The topical product segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Based on scar type, the global scar treatment market is segmented into hypertrophic and keloid scars, atrophic scars, contracture scars, and stretch marks. The atrophic scars segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the scar treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce (online retailing). The hospital segment is the highest contributor and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the scar treatment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Some key players contributing to the market growth are Smith & Nephew PLC; Lumenis; Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC.; CCA Industries, Inc.; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cynosure; Newmedical Technology Inc.; Mölnlycke Health Care AB; and Suneva Medical.

Market News

In June 2022, University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson scientists added a drug to standard wound treatments to promote healthy tissue regeneration and reduce excessive scarring.

In May 2022, At Perth's Fiona Stanley Hospital, renowned burns expert Professor Fiona Wood is working with her team and the Australian clinical research company Pharmaxis on a world-first clinical trial of a new product that has the potential to prevent or reduce debilitating scars that develop after trauma, particularly after burn injury.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Product

Topical Products

Laser Products

Injectables

Others

By Scar Type

Atrophic Scars

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars

Contracture Scars

Stretch Marks

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies/ E-commerce

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/scar-treatment-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)