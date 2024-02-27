Global Silicone Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2030 from $17.9 Billion in 2022 - Growing Focus on Light Weight Models Drive Strong Business Case

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Silicone Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Silicone estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Elastomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fluids segment is estimated at 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The global silicone market faced hindrances due to the pandemic in 2020, but vendors are now identifying new growth opportunities. Competition remains robust, with 74 players worldwide in 2023, exhibiting varying degrees of market presence. Silicone, known for its versatility, is witnessing soaring popularity, driven by its wide range of applications.

Despite uncertainties arising from geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the market outlook remains promising, propelled by various drivers and the emergence of 3D printing technologies.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

Regional analyses, along with insights into silicone properties, features, and applications, contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. Recent market activities reflect ongoing developments, while select global brands continue to make their mark in this dynamic industry.



The Silicone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 475 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Processes Dictate Global Silicones Market as Main Application Segment

The Rise in the Usage of Silicone

Sector Promises Bright Prospects for Silicone Market

Silicon Rubber Manufacturing at Inflection Point with Technological Advances

Building & Construction Silicone Market to Drive Long Term Growth

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Consumer Goods Industry Drives Demand for Silicone

Impact of COVID-19 on Electrical Equipment & Consumer Electronics Industry

Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Silicone Market

Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as High Growth Devices

Personal Care Industry Emerges as a Promising End-Use Market for Silicone Products

Recovery of Automotive Industry Activates Fresh Growth Opportunities for Silicone Market

Comparison of Various Automotive Sealant Solutions

Growing Focus on Light Weight Models Drive Strong Business Case for Silicone

Factors Turbocharging Silicone Momentum in Automotive Industry

Silicone Gaining Increased Acceptance in Medical Applications

Growing Prominence of Silicone in Surgical and Medical Device Bonding Drive Demand in Medical Applications

Wearable Medical Devices: A Lucrative End-use Market for Medical Silicone

Antimicrobial Silicone Elastomers to Present Growth Opportunities for Silicone Market

Silicone Elastomers Gain Attractive Penetration in Medical & Healthcare Industry

Increasing White Goods and Electronic Components Manufacture Spurs Demand in the Electronics Sector

Aerospace: A Potential Market for Silicone Sealants

Aircraft Manufacture: A Critical End-Use Sector for Silicone

Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth Opportunities

Expanding Alternative Energy Market Bodes Well for Silicone Sealants Demand

Silicone Sealants: The Major Sealant Technology

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices to Present the Silicone Market with Challenges

Strict Regulatory Policies to Hinder the Market Growth of Silicones

Regulations on Silicon Usage & Price Volatility: A Double-Pinch for Silicones Market

