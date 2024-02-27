Trezor expands Trezor Academy education initiative to 20 more countries worldwide

Prague, Czech Republic, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trezor , the original bitcoin hardware wallet company, today announces the planned expansion of its education programme, Trezor Academy to 20 more countries worldwide. Throughout 2023 Trezor Academy has been running meetups, workshops and Q&A sessions in six African countries to engage local educators to spread the bitcoin message far and wide.

The programme will now expand to include 20 more countries including Mexico, South Africa, Indonesia, Kenya and more besides, with Trezor’s commitment to provide a minimum of three programmes per month with a total of 40 Trezor Academy programmes throughout 2024.

Each programme consists of three consecutive meetups that provide a platform for attendees to learn about the benefits of Bitcoin via a specially created Trezor curriculum and contributed to by Trezor Bitcoin Analyst, Josef Tetek (author of the book Bitcoin: Separation of Money and State). Publicly available materials have also been curated as student resources.

Students in turn are encouraged to become educators themselves to continue the programme in perpetuity with the potential to reach thousands more individuals.

As part of the Trezor Academy project, Trezor is funding Bitcoineta, a branded Land Rover in conjunction with Bitcoin Cowries , which is touring the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) taking the Bitcoin message to rural communities and schools in Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria.

Trezor Academy has been made possible by the support of the bitcoin community. 21 Euro from each sale of Trezor’s limited edition, bitcoin-only version of its recently launched Trezor Safe 3 hardware wallet has been pledged to fund this ongoing education work.

Matěj Žák, CEO of Trezor commented: “We’re immensely proud of the work completed by the Trezor Academy programme to date which has provided a solid platform to build out the initiative throughout 2024.

“Developing countries are a perfect example of how, by applying the unique properties of Bitcoin, individuals can achieve financial self sovereignty. That may sound like an ideal but in countries where financial systems are not as inclusive, Bitcoin improves access to things like payment schemes, microfinancing, and savings for everyone. The results can be dramatic.”

About Trezor

Trezor is the original bitcoin hardware wallet company, founded in 2013. It pioneered the development of the self-custody of crypto assets, empowering individuals with a powerful open-source device that enables anyone to easily and securely hold cryptocurrencies.

Trezor has expanded to offer a whole ecosystem of easy-to-use both hardware and software products that help protect users - from crypto novices to crypto experts. In 2023, the company launched its Trezor Academy initiative which educates grassroots communities across the African content on safe participation in the bitcoin ecosystem. Trezor is part of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company with various interests in crypto and bitcoin companies.