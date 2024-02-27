Discover the AVTM(Aventis Metaverse) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AVTM(Aventis Metaverse) on its platform in the Innovation zone and the AVTM/USDT trading pair started from 2024-02-19 08:00 (UTC).



Users can deposit AVTM for trading from 2024-02-18 08:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for AVTM opened at 2024-02-20 08:00 (UTC)







About AVTM

AVTM is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Polygon layer-2 blockchain with a max supply of 1 billion tokens. AVTM is designed to revolutionize the way individuals access, engage with, and benefit from educational opportunities in the digital age. Built on the principles of accessibility, affordability, and autonomy, AVTM token embodies the vision of democratizing executive education and unlocking the full potential of learners worldwide.

At its core, the AVTM token operates on a Learn-and-Earn (L2E) model, incentivizing learners to participate actively in educational programs while earning rewards in the form of tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Usingthis innovative approach, the AVTM token would remove barriers to access by making executive education more affordable and inclusive, regardless of geographical location or financial status. Learners are empowered to pursue their educational aspirations while simultaneously earning rewards, creating a symbiotic relationship between learning and earning within the Aventis Metaverse ecosystem.

AVTM token also fosters a community-centric governance model, where stakeholders play an active role in shaping the future of the Aventis Metaverse project. Token holders wield voting rights and participate in decision-making processes through decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structures, ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability in project governance. By empowering learners with ownership and governance rights, AVTM token cultivates a sense of belonging and collective responsibility within the Aventis Metaverse community, driving collaboration and innovation in the pursuit of educational excellence.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , commented on the listing of AVTM token on the exchange, highlighting its alignment with Aventis Metaverse's project goals. He stated, "We are thrilled to welcome AVTM to the xt.com platform, as it embodies the spirit of innovation and accessibility that defines the Aventis Metaverse project. By listing AVTM, we aim to support Aventis Metaverse in their mission to democratize executive education and empower learners worldwide."





About Aventis Metaverse

Aventis Metaverse emerges as a trailblazer in the landscape of executive education, pioneering the convergence of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality to create immersive and transformative learning experiences. As the first AI-powered graduate school in the Metaverse, Aventis Metaverse is committed to breaking down barriers and empowering individuals to unlock their full potential through accessible, affordable, and quality education.

Central to the ethos of Aventis Metaverse is the concept of a "phygital" learning experience, seamlessly blending physical and digital environments to create dynamic and engaging educational opportunities. Learners are transported to virtual classrooms and interactive environments within the Metaverse, where they can access a diverse range of courses, workshops, and networking events curated by industry experts and thought leaders. By harnessing the power of virtual reality and AI, Aventis Metaverse transcends traditional boundaries of time and space, offering learners unparalleled flexibility and immersion in their educational journey.

The listing of AVTM token on xt.com marks a significant milestone for the Aventis Metaverse project, amplifying its reach and accessibility to a global audience of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. This new token listing on xt.com underscores Aventis Metaverse's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in the digital frontier, as it continues to redefine the future of executive education in the Metaverse.

About XT.COM



Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

