Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Class B Shares

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEL FUSE INC. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and (NASDAQ:BELFB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 per share on the Company's Class A common shares and $0.07 per share on the Company's Class B common shares.



Cash dividends for Class A and Class B common shares are payable on May 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2024.

Bel currently has approximately 12,762,000 common shares outstanding, of which 2,142,000 are Class A common shares and 10,620,000 are Class B common shares.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and e-Mobility industries. Bel’s portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.