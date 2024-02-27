Ikena Oncology to Participate in TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, “Ikena,” “Company”), a targeted oncology company forging new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that management will participate in a targeted oncology panel at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 4-6, 2024, in Boston, MA. The Company will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Details on the panel can be found below:

Ikena Panelist: Mark Manfredi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Time: 12:50 p.m. ET – 2:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: Targeted Oncology Corporate Panel

The webcast link will stream the live panel and will be archived for 30 days following the end of the conference, accessible above. The presentation webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at www.ikenaoncology.com.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology® is focused on developing differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the Hippo and RAS onco-signaling network. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD1 selective Hippo pathway inhibitor, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. The Company’s second clinical stage program targets the RAS signaling pathway with IK-595, a novel MEK-RAF molecular glue. Ikena aims to utilize their depth of institutional knowledge and breadth of tools to efficiently develop the right drug using the right modality for the right patient. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding: the timing and advancement of our targeted oncology programs, including the timing of updates; our expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of our targeted oncology programs; our ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; expectations with respect to year end cash and projected cash runway; the anticipated results of our organizational changes; the implementation of our business model; and strategic plans for our business and product candidates. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing and advancement of our targeted oncology programs; our expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of our targeted oncology programs; our ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the implementation of our business model, and strategic plans for our business and product candidates, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and the period in which such resources are expected to be available, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Ikena’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as updated by any subsequent SEC filings. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Rebecca Cohen

Ikena Oncology

rcohen@ikenaoncology.com

Media Contact:

Luke Shiplo

LifeSci Communications

lshiplo@lifescicomms.com