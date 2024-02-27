Frontier Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance transformational therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced that Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO, will participate in the upcoming Evercore ISI Emerging Private Biotech Conference, TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference, and Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference.



Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Private Biotech Conference Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Time: 11:20am ET Location: Virtual Host: Umer Raffat





TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Location: Boston Format: Investor Meetings





Leerink Partners 2024 Global Biopharma Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Location: Miami Format: Investor Meetings

The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective Cowen and Leerink representatives to schedule meetings.

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a clinical stage precision medicine company pioneering groundbreaking medicines to transform treatment for genetically-defined patient populations, starting with oncology and immunology. Our proprietary chemoproteomics powered drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, leverages covalent chemistry and machine learning to unlock hard-to-treat disease causing proteins for drug development. Today, we are advancing a diversified pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer and high-value immunology programs. Our lead candidate, FMC-376, is a dual inhibitor of on+off KRASG12C. FMC-376 is a potential best-in-class therapy designed to completely block both forms of the KRAS mutation to overcome the lack of response and resistance seen with single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.frontiermeds.com. Follow Frontier on LinkedIn.

