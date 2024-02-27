Frontier Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

| Source: Frontier Medicines Frontier Medicines

BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance transformational therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced that Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO, will participate in the upcoming Evercore ISI Emerging Private Biotech Conference, TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference, and Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference.

Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Private Biotech Conference
  
Date:Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Time:11:20am ET
Location:Virtual
Host:Umer Raffat


TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
  
Date:Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Location:Boston
Format:Investor Meetings
  


Leerink Partners 2024 Global Biopharma Conference
  
Date:Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Location:Miami
Format:Investor Meetings
  

The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective Cowen and Leerink representatives to schedule meetings.

About Frontier Medicines
Frontier Medicines is a clinical stage precision medicine company pioneering groundbreaking medicines to transform treatment for genetically-defined patient populations, starting with oncology and immunology. Our proprietary chemoproteomics powered drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, leverages covalent chemistry and machine learning to unlock hard-to-treat disease causing proteins for drug development. Today, we are advancing a diversified pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer and high-value immunology programs. Our lead candidate, FMC-376, is a dual inhibitor of on+off KRASG12C. FMC-376 is a potential best-in-class therapy designed to completely block both forms of the KRAS mutation to overcome the lack of response and resistance seen with single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.frontiermeds.com. Follow Frontier on LinkedIn.

Frontier Medicines Contact:
Victoria Fort
VP, Corporate Affairs
202.361.0445
Victoria.Fort@frontiermeds.com