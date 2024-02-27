Frontier Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance transformational therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced that Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO, will participate in the upcoming Evercore ISI Emerging Private Biotech Conference, TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference, and Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference.
|Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Private Biotech Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, February 28, 2024
|Time:
|11:20am ET
|Location:
|Virtual
|Host:
|Umer Raffat
|TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, March 6, 2024
|Location:
|Boston
|Format:
|Investor Meetings
|Leerink Partners 2024 Global Biopharma Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 12, 2024
|Location:
|Miami
|Format:
|Investor Meetings
The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective Cowen and Leerink representatives to schedule meetings.
About Frontier Medicines
Frontier Medicines is a clinical stage precision medicine company pioneering groundbreaking medicines to transform treatment for genetically-defined patient populations, starting with oncology and immunology. Our proprietary chemoproteomics powered drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, leverages covalent chemistry and machine learning to unlock hard-to-treat disease causing proteins for drug development. Today, we are advancing a diversified pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer and high-value immunology programs. Our lead candidate, FMC-376, is a dual inhibitor of on+off KRASG12C. FMC-376 is a potential best-in-class therapy designed to completely block both forms of the KRAS mutation to overcome the lack of response and resistance seen with single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.frontiermeds.com. Follow Frontier on LinkedIn.
Frontier Medicines Contact:
Victoria Fort
VP, Corporate Affairs
202.361.0445
Victoria.Fort@frontiermeds.com