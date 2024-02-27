CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March.



TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Formal Presentation: 2:50 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Fireside Chat: 11:45 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

Live webcasts of the TD Cowen presentation and Barclays fireside chat will be available on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at www.cytomx.com. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its Probody® therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engagers, and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes CX-904, CX-2051 and CX-801. CX-904 is a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells and partnered with Amgen in a global co-development alliance. CX-2051 is a conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule, EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. CX-801 is an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, is a conditionally activated CTLA-4-targeting antibody based on a non-fucosylated version of ipilimumab. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX Contact:

Chris Ogden

SVP, Finance and Accounting

cogden@cytomx.com

Direct: (317) 767-4764