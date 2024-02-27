BairesDev CEO to Discuss LATAM Tech E-Migration at 2024 SXSW Panel

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, announces CEO Nacho De Marco's participation as a panelist at SXSW 2024, discussing " The Great E-Migration: Tech and The Future of LATAM ." This panel, set for March 8, 2024, at the Hilton Austin Downtown, focuses on the transformative impact of remote work in the Latin American tech sector and its implications on the region.



Thanks to remote work, rapidly growing numbers of highly skilled tech workers in Latin America can collaborate on teams led from US-based companies without ever leaving their communities. This not only creates better and more diverse tech offerings but also empowers a host of LATAM countries, boosting their local economies and native tech industries. A recent report highlighted that large North American employers have increased remote workers from South America by 70% in the last three years.

"I firmly believe that talent can be found everywhere. This resonates deeply with my own journey and the mission of BairesDev, which highlights the transformative power of remote work and digital technology across borders”, said Nacho de Marco, BairesDev’s CEO and co-founder. “Discussing the global impact of e-migration at such a tech-progressive forum underlines its significance and potential to reshape industries, economies, and lives worldwide. It's an honor to contribute to this conversation alongside esteemed colleagues."

A recent BairesDev research analyzed more than 5 million applications, highlighting a 370% increase from the region, underscoring LATAM's emergence as a global tech hub. This shift, driven by investments in education, connectivity, and remote work opportunities, marks a paradigm change in the tech workforce, with LATAM professionals now significantly contributing to the global economy while fostering local growth.

The e-migration panel will be moderated by Erica Berenstein, Insider's Inc. Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Head of Video. Joining De Marco are distinguished panelists with deep expertise in technology: Maria Teresa Arnal, a visionary leader in Mexico's digital landscape who brings her extensive experience in technology and digital business development, and David Kaufman, News Features Editor and Columnist at the New York Post, who adds a rich perspective on global tech trends and digital media.

The SXSW panel will delve into these trends, showcasing real-life success stories facilitated by e-migration and discussing the future of work in the tech industry.

Event Details:

Title: The Great E-Migration: Tech and The Future of LatAm

Date: March 8, 2024

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM (CT)

Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon C

For more details and to reserve your seat, please visit the SXSW official website .

