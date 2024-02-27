Phunware Expands Hospitality Portfolio via a Multi-Year Partnership with Escapades Memphrémagog and PAL+

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement solutions for mobile that enable brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, announced it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Escapades Memphrémagog, part of PAL+ , creator of original touristic experiences in the Eastern Townships of Quebec.



"Phunware's Hospitality Solution seamlessly aligns with our commitment to providing guests with a superior and personalized experience," said Elyse L'Espérance, President of PAL+. "By embracing this solution, we can create an even more unforgettable stay for our guests, offering them innovative and engaging services regardless if they are on our cruise boat, dining at our restaurants, or staying at our hotels."

With Phunware's Hospitality Solution , guests of PAL+’s cruise boat, the Grand Cru from Escapades Memphrémagog, will have access to a content-rich, personalized mobile application to elevate their onboard experience. Phunware’s Experience Selector will provide guests of PAL+’s two hotel properties, Espace 4 Saisons and Verso, with experiences customized to each brand. Additionally, the application will feature context-aware notifications and content for the group’s restaurants: Bistro 4 Saisons, Burger Pub, Koz Bistro, Le Cornet ice cream parlour, and OMG Resto. Phunware's Location-Based Services module will offer guests mapping and routing functionality for the Grand Cru cruise boat, Espace 4 Saisons Hotel, Verso Hotel, as well as the surrounding Lake Memphrémagog area.

"We are delighted to collaborate with PAL+ and provide innovative solutions to elevate guest experiences at their hotels, restaurants, and onboard their luxury cruise boat,” said Mike Snavely, CEO of Phunware. “Our Hospitality Solution for PAL+ will deliver a rich experience for guests, further showcasing our commitment to providing mobile companion applications and technologies that enhance premier real-world experiences."

Key features of Phunware’s Hospitality Solution:

Managed Mobile Applications: Native iOS and Android applications that elevate guest experiences beyond the hotel room by making them more discoverable, intuitive and engaging.

Contextual Engagement: Hospitality partners can reach out to guests with push notifications based on the guest’s individual journey while onsite at a hotel property.

Location-Based Services: Properties have the ability to drive awareness of secondary services and remove friction from the guest experience with indoor navigation, wayfinding and mapping.

Artificial Intelligence/Data Analytics: Powered by anonymized data collected via the mobile guest experience, the platform provides insights about the onsite guest journey - allowing our hospitality customers to improve services, personalize engagement and drive efficiency at their properties.

Click here to learn more about Phunware’s Hospitality Solution.

About PAL +

PAL+ creates authentic tourist experiences in the Eastern Townships. The company was founded by a local entrepreneur, visionary and dreamer. It is the outcome of a love affair between a man and his region who realized the potential of the tourism industry. PAL+ is a striking example of what can be achieved through working together and coming up with creative, innovative ideas.

With two hotels, multiple restaurants and two cruise boats, PAL+, one of the key players in the Eastern Townships' hospitality industry, offers one-of-a-kind experiences and tourist attractions. Created by businessman Andre L'Esperance and now managed by his daughter, Elyse L'Esperance and her husband, Samuel Anderson, the group employs some 300 people in Magog, Orford and Sherbrooke. Its unique accommodations, eating establishments and tourist attractions include Espace 4 Saisons, Verso Hotel, Bistro 4 Saisons, Burger Pub, Koz Bistro, Le Cornet, OMG Resto, and Escapades Memphremagog.

About Phunware, Inc.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through widespread adoption of Phunware technologies, by leveraging brands, mobile consumers, partners and digital asset holders and market participants. With the activation of Phunware 3.0, Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience and verticals, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property rights and interests, and update and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.

