NEC X Invests in Technology Startup, WeWALK, to Advance Mobility Solutions for Visually Impaired People

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEC X, Inc., the pioneering venture studio backed by NEC’s world-class technological innovation and expertise, today announced its investment in WeWALK , a UK-based startup providing mobility solutions for blind and visually impaired people. Having previously raised a Seed round led by Nesta Impact Investments, with this new strategic investment, WeWALK will integrate NEC’s computer-vision technology into the next-generation of its smart mobility solutions.



WeWALK strives to solve some of the toughest challenges for blind and visually impaired people. Its patented smart cane technology and smartphone app leverage cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect above-ground obstacles through ultrasound while retaining the standard white cane’s ground feedback. Users are alerted through vibrations and automatic voice feedback, helping them navigate their surrounding environment. The smart cane also provides automatic voice feedback to the user to inform them of nearby shops, restaurants, public transportation, etc.

WeWALK was awarded the NEC X Prize at NEC Innovation Challenge 2022 and was invited to join Elev X! Venture Studio Program. Through mentoring, technical implementation discussions, and validations involving NEC researchers, this investment decision was made to provide more comprehensive support. Currently, we are on a project aimed at implementing spatial recognition features using computer-vision technology from the NEC Laboratories America into its next-generation mobility solutions.

“We're incredibly excited by NEC X's investment in advancing our smart cane technology with their cutting-edge computer vision. This collaboration strengthens our mission to empower visually impaired people with greater mobility and independence. We look forward to making a significant positive impact together,” said Gokhan Mericliler, CEO & Co-founder, WeWALK.

“We are honored to have the opportunity for NEC's technology to contribute to realizing WeWALK's vision of ensuring that every visually impaired person has the freedom to go wherever they want to go,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO, NEC X. “NEC X will continue its activities aimed at providing comprehensive support, including funding and technology, to globally active startups like WeWALK, and together, we will work to expand our businesses.”

More information about WeWALK can be found at https://wewalk.io .

Those interested in participating or learning more about NEC X’s Elev X! Venture Studio Program as entrepreneurs, partners or investors can visit https://elev-x.com .

About NEC X

NEC X, Inc. offers its Venture Studio Program “Elev X!” to empower startup founders to elevate their ideas into dynamic tech-driven ventures. Building on the strength of NEC Corporation’s technologies, NEC X helps founders swiftly launch and magnify their business scale. Strategically located in Silicon Valley, the company taps into the heart of the startup ecosystem and remains at the forefront of the high-technology market. Discover more at https://nec-x.com or by emailing contact-us@nec-x.com .

About WeWALK

Founded in 2019, WeWALK is a UK-based startup with a mission to enhance the mobility of visually impaired people. It leverages cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to provide innovative solutions, such as the smart cane. WeWALK's technologies enable blind and visually impaired people to enjoy greater mobility, safety, and independence. For more information, visit https://wewalk.io .