Review Control (OTC:IMTL) Announces Major Franchise Client Signing and New Product Development Update

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), through its subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management, a key player in the digital business services sector is pleased to announce the signing of a new substantial franchise client for both its review management and newly announced SMS Texting services.

Steam Pro, a national franchise group and a well-established player in the carpet, upholstery, and floor cleaning space, has benefited greatly from the company’s review management services at selected locations, and will now be utilizing its newest service, “2-Cent Texts”, to grow their businesses and increase their loyalty and repeat business.

Additionally, the company is excited to announce that its development of MMS (Multi Media Text Messaging), to be added to its SMS Text Messaging Service under the name “2-Cent Texts”, announced on 2.20.2024, is nearing completion. MMS will allow users to embed an image and other media in the actual text message, taking text marketing to the next level, and the company will be rolling out both new platforms in March as clients continue to line up in anticipation.

The company will continue its pursuit of more franchise opportunities as franchised businesses offer a solid plan for growth and there are thousands of franchises in need of the Review Control™ Services and SMS/MMS Text Marketing tools. With strategic partnerships in Franchise Management, the Company’s growth potential is massive with more news on this subject coming soon.

Frank Casella, CEO and President of the Company, stated: “We are moving very quickly with our development schedule and marketing for both sides of the Company. Our new 2-Cent Texts service will be operational shortly, and the new MMS service will be coming online right behind it. The possibilities for MMS are boundless in this space. We are also engaged in negotiations with major Franchise Management Service groups to incorporate our products into their service and support offerings for their clients in Strategic Partnership agreements with the Company. Much of this will be announced, in detail, in the month of March. We are adding more staff to handle this new influx of client billings and to assist in the management of our new partnership relations. This is a very exciting time for the Company, and we would like to thank the management of IMTL and our shareholders for their continued support of our efforts.”

Owner and President of Steam Pro of Denver, Steve Hursh, said: “We have been satisfied customers of the Company for years. Their review management service has helped us enormously. The addition of the new, affordable SMS Text Marketing service is something that we have needed for a long time. We are looking forward to excellent growth potential and ROI for our marketing spend and are encouraging the rest of our family at Steam Pro to do the same.”

CEO of Image Protect, Inc., James Ballas adds: “We are very excited with the achievements that Review Control has made since it was acquired in September of last year. From adding new services, to adding new clients, and now its first foray into the lucrative world of franchised businesses. We know the company will continue to grow with the right resources and talent and that’s what the acquisition was established to achieve, and we are thrilled to see so many new shareholders starting to understand what the company can do.”

Image Protect, Inc. remains committed to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of online reputation management.

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, it’s newly acquired subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

