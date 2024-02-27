Cerevance Announces Presentation at AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a company focused on developing precision novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced plans to present a virtual and onsite poster at the upcoming AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal from March 5-9, 2024.



Presentation details

Title: NETSseq reveals deep molecular insights into astrocyte biology and identifies novel therapeutic targets for Alzheimer’s disease

Overview: The NETSseq platform produces deep transcriptomic and epigenomic profiles from post-mortem human brain tissue. This technology has revealed novel understandings of astrocyte-specific mechanisms influencing disease progression, including a network of genes involved in glutamate signaling that are down-regulated in diseased and activated astrocytes. One of these genes, KCNK10, is specifically expressed in astrocytes and oligodendrocytes, and its role in regulating glutamate uptake has been validated. Modulating KCNK10 activity might mitigate neuronal hyperexcitability and neurodegeneration associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Presenters: Xiao Xu

Session and Date and Time: A02.N. Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment: Astroglia; Poster Shift 2: Friday, March 8 - Saturday, March 9, 2024

Poster Number: 0126

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on the development of precision treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, prioritizing chronic neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Utilizing a large and growing collection of over 14,000 human brain tissue samples, Cerevance is generating an unprecedented level of expression and epigenetic data thereby enabling the company to identify the most promising targets for the next generation of treatments for CNS disorders.

The company uses its proprietary NETSseq platform and advanced machine learning techniques to uncover the gene expression profiles of select cell types to identify novel targets that are uniquely expressed in relevant circuits affected by diseases or are altered in disease states. With the information obtained from its research, combined with the expertise of its team of scientists and drug developers, Cerevance is advancing multiple therapeutics that selectively modulate the discovered targets. These treatments are progressing through clinical development, with CVN424, CVN766, and CVN293 being the furthest along in the pipeline. CVN424 is a first-in-class non-dopamine therapy that shows promise in improving both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease and may also have disease-delaying effects. CVN766 is a potent antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor with high selectivity over the orexin 2 receptor which may benefit a variety of psychiatric conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety/panic, binge eating/obesity, substance use disorder, and Prader-Willi Syndrome. CVN293 is a novel blocker of potassium efflux in glia, regulating the inflammasome in individuals living with ALS and Alzheimer's disease.

Cerevance’s robust pipeline aims to transform the lives of patients affected by CNS diseases.

