New LCS White Paper Previews the Future of the Senior Living

Des Moines, IA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new LCS white paper, The Future of Senior Living, provides a compelling look at the impact the baby boomer generation, those born between 1946 and 1964, will have on the senior living industry. The white paper pays particular focus on growth up until the peak year of 2040, leverages U.S. Census data, and expands on a recent National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care’s (NIC) study to highlight the impact of this growing generation and show its effect on future demand and consumer needs.



“With more than 50 years of experience, LCS is uniquely positioned to navigate the complex and changing needs of the senior housing landscape, including anticipating the needs of the impending silver tsunami,” said Dan Lahey, EVP/Chief Financial and Investment Officer. “We are using data across our Family of Companies to help our company and our communities prepare for the changes needed to meet the demands of this growing generation.”



CLICK TO READ THE FUTURE OF SENIOR LIVING WHITE PAPER



LCS was recently featured in Senior Housing News for its increased focus on – and investment in – data and analytics tools including a dedicated team of data scientists. LCS is using the new data capabilities to access real-time statistics to drive decisions across its business – including the predictive analytics needed to navigate the opportunities and challenges highlighted in its Future of Senior Living white paper.

