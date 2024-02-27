CompoSecure Chief Product and Innovation Officer to Speak on Digital Transformation for Financial Institutions at Finovate Europe 2024

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced that Dr. Adam Lowe, Chief Product and Innovation Officer, will speak on a panel at Finovate Europe 2024 in London on February 28 at 9:40 am GMT. Finovate brings together financial institutions, fintech startups and industry experts to explore the latest trends and innovations in the financial technology sector. The panel, titled "Power Panel: Finding New Opportunities Through Digital Transformation," will discuss innovative approaches and embedded solutions to digital payment security that will help financial institutions grow and future-proof their business without changing customer behavior.

"Digital transformation is the single most significant trend in banking being fueled by the dramatic rise in cybersecurity threats and growing demand for convenient and secure digital services,” said Lowe. “Finding options that enhance security in authentication and a seamless user experience is crucial to maintaining competitiveness. Arculus Authenticate represents a pivotal advancement in digital authentication and account security, redefining customer interactions with financial institutions.”

The Power Panel, featuring Lowe and financial leaders from ABM AMRO Bank, ING and Lloyds Banking Group, will discuss the growing digital authentication security challenges prevalent in the financial sector. During the panel, Lowe will delve into the advantages of digital passkeys, highlighting their enhanced security features, ease of use and positive impact on customer satisfaction. The panel will also explore key topics such as AI, cloud technology and the customer experience in commercial banking. The discussion will emphasize the human aspect of digital transformation and the significant role of new technologies and fintech in driving innovation, service quality enhancement and heightened competition within the industry.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

