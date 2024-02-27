Patriot Glass Solutions, a Subsidiary of C-Bond Systems, Receives a Prestigious Dealer of the Year Award from Eastman Performance Films

SAN ANTONIO, , Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary, which does business as A1 Glass Coating in the San Antonio area, was awarded South Central Architectural Film Dealer of the Year by Eastman Performance Films at its Elite Dealer Conference on Friday, February 23, 2024.



Patriot Glass Solutions was lauded at the conference as providing cutting edge safety and security solutions and the highest professional service, establishing them as an influential force in the industry.

Patriot Glass Solutions markets C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology, which is applied onto glass prior to the application of window film. Multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness are then applied to the glass, with the C-Bond chemical solution in between each layer of film, to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third-party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards. C-Bond BRS is more affordable than bullet-resistant polycarbonate materials and is easy to install.

Patriot Glass Solutions also offers forced entry-resistant film, applied with its proprietary glass strengthener, called its C-Bond Secure product. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions, said, “We work hard day in day out and are proud to have attained this noteworthy distinction. It is a testament not only to our proprietary, best-of-breed technology, but also to our installation and customer service teams that we have achieved this award in a crowded market. We will continue to strive to do our best work and grow our installations not only in the San Antonio market, but beyond.”

Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, smash-and-grabs, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS and C-Bond Secure.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we will continue to strive to do our best work and grow our installations not only in the San Antonio market, but beyond; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood that schools will comply with the Texas Education Agency’s rule on school safety; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2023, August 14, 2023, and May 15, 2023, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.