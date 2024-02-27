Global Greek yogurt Market to Reach Value of USD 55.43 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to SkyQuest report, the global Greek yogurt market is a dynamic and thriving industry that has truly captivated consumers' taste buds worldwide. Greek yogurt, renowned for its luxurious, creamy texture and delightful tangy flavor, has achieved immense popularity and now holds a cherished spot in the diets of health-conscious individuals.

The global Greek yogurt market aims to meet the ever-evolving preferences and demands of consumers increasingly inclined toward healthier yet indulgent food choices. Greek yogurt distinguishes itself from regular yogurt through its distinct manufacturing process, which entails the removal of whey, ultimately yielding a thicker and more protein-rich product.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 31.55 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 55.43 Billion CAGR 7.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product Type

Distribution channel

End user Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Greek yogurt Market

Chobani LLC

FAGE International S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Danone S.A.

Müller Group

Nestlé S.A.

Arla Foods amba

Yoplait

Stonyfield Farm Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Glenisk Ltd.

Alpina Productos Alimenticios S.A.

The Greek Gods Yogurt

Noosa Yoghurt LLC

Liberté Inc.

Fábrica de Licores y Alimentos de Antioquia

Yili Group

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Arla Foods Ltd.

The Collective Dairy

Regular Greek Yogurt Segment has Risen Significantly due to its Widespread Popularity and Remarkable Versatility

Regular Greek yogurt is dominant segment in the global Greek yogurt market due to its widespread popularity and remarkable versatility. Regular Greek yogurt has seamlessly woven itself into the daily diets of health-conscious consumers worldwide with its luxurious, creamy texture and enticing tangy taste.

North America has experienced a remarkable surge in the consumption of Greek yogurt over the years, solidifying itself as the epicenter of this beloved creamy delight. The region's enduring affinity for Greek yogurt can be attributed to a trifecta of global Greek yogurt market factors. Its myriad health benefits, including high protein content and probiotics, have resonated with health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious food choices. Secondly, the rich and velvety texture, combined with a tangy flavor, has won over the taste buds of a diverse audience.

Flavored Greek Yogurt Segment to Dominate Market due to Wide Range of Indulgent Flavors

The fastest-growing global Greek yogurt market segment is indisputably flavored Greek yogurt. In recent years, flavored Greek yogurt has experienced explosive growth, capturing the attention of consumers looking to enjoy the health benefits of Greek yogurt while savoring a wide range of indulgent flavors.

The fastest-growing region in the global Greek yogurt market is undeniably Asia Pacific. It is rapidly gaining traction among health-conscious consumers in the area, while Greek yogurt is a relatively new addition to the regional culinary landscape. The surge in popularity can be attributed to several critical factors such as the rapid urbanization witnessed in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

A comprehensive analysis of primary global Greek yogurt market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Greek yogurt Market

TWO GOOD, a prominent food and beverage player recently entered the global market by introducing a cultured, on-the-go dairy drink made from natural fruit puree, utterly free from artificial sugars. This innovative product range includes three enticing varieties: peach, strawberry-banana, and mixed berry. These offerings reflect TWO GOOD's commitment to providing consumers healthy and delicious options in the increasingly competitive dairy market.

CP-Meiji recently introduced an exciting addition to their product lineup, setting a new trend by launching an innovative spoonable yogurt in Thailand. This unique orange-flavored yogurt is infused with nata de coco, creating a delightful combination of zesty citrus flavor and a chewy coconut jelly texture. The result is a refreshing and indulgent yogurt experience that not only tantalizes the taste buds but also provides a satisfying mouthfeel. [RS1]

Key Questions Answered in the Global Greek yogurt Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

