Driivz Appoints Blake Jessen as new Vice President of North America

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve e-mobility portfolio, a leading provider of end-to-end smart EV charging and energy management software, today announced the appointment of Blake Jessen as its new Vice President of North America. Jessen has over 18 years of experience in the distributed energy, clean-tech and electrification sectors, bringing a wealth of expertise and leadership to Driivz.



Aligned with Driivz’s mission to accelerate the EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation, Jessen’s deep market knowledge and value-add approach position him to drive innovation and solidify Driivz’s presence in North America’s expanding electrification landscape.

"North America is at an inflection point in our journey to electrification," said Jessen. "Over the next three years, I believe we will continue to see a rapid influx of new entrants, as well as the consolidation of existing players. A focus on open standards, interoperability and investment in scalable solutions that deliver superior uptime and user experience will be key to a successful, long-term strategy."

Jessen also emphasized the importance of learning from countries further along the EV adoption curve. "As we catch up to other nations, we can anticipate challenges deploying infrastructure and managing power grid limitations. This underscores the increasing need for distributed energy resources and smart technologies that can optimize within these physical constraints."

Before joining Driivz, Jessen served on the leadership team at Enel X Way eMobility for almost five years. During his time at Enel X Way eMobility, Jessen was responsible for doubling revenue growth year-over-year, forming partnerships with major CPOs, auto OEMs, fleet and retail customers and industry solution providers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Blake to the Driivz executive team. His deep understanding of the EV Charging industry and passion for sustainable mobility will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in North America and enable the success of leading EV charging networks in the U.S.,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of Evolve.

About Driivz

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools.

Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as Evgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, Recharge, St1, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages tens of thousands of public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/

