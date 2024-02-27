EXL named a Leader in Everest Group Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.



The Everest Group report highlights EXL’s comprehensive portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions and digital solutions. These tools leverage robust data, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud engineering capabilities to help healthcare payers identify and improve payment accuracy to enhance business outcomes and reduce abrasion in the healthcare payment cycle. EXL’s comprehensive portfolio, including the newly launched EXL smart platform for health, enables operational efficiencies and accelerated decision-making across the healthcare continuum, from prior authorizations to post-payment audit and recovery, to deliver a complete cost optimization solution.

“The emergence of new technologies, such as generative AI, have unlocked exciting capabilities in the payment integrity space,” said Anita Mahon, executive vice president and healthcare business head at EXL. “We are working hard to harness these innovations to allow our clients to scale their operations, integrate cutting edge data and analytics, and deploy them in a way to improve their predictive modeling and their outcomes. We are honored to receive this Leader designation and look forward to building on this success in the year ahead.”

As part of this assessment, Everest Group presented a detailed analysis of 18 payment integrity solutions providers. Firms were evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual industry survey tracking interactions with leading industry stakeholders, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“Effectively discerning fraudulent claims necessitates the rigorous application of extensive data analysis, augmented by advanced AI capabilities. However, the intricacies involved in managing vast datasets and cutting-edge AI solutions can be daunting, prompting healthcare payers to seek third-party support,” said Ankur Verma, vice president at Everest Group. “EXL is equipped to address these challenges through its analytics and automation tools, supported by AI capabilities integrated into its platforms and solutions they offer. Also, EXL provides deployment options tailored to client needs and facilitates client control of payment integrity operations through its white box approach. These attributes have led to the recognition of EXL as a Leader in Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.”

To read more about the report and to see how EXL compares to its competition, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

