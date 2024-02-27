Global Veterinary Renal Disease Market Size/Share Projected to Reach USD 26.40 Billion By 2032, at 5.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Veterinary Renal Disease Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Diagnosis, Treatment); By Animal Type; By Route of Administration; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global veterinary renal disease market size and share are currently valued at USD 15.95 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 26.40 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 5.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition & Overview

What is Veterinary Renal Disease? How Big is Veterinary Renal Disease Market Size & Share?

Kidneys are extremely occupied organs and function very hard to keep the pets in good health. Kidneys execute several crucial tasks, such as separating toxins from the pet's blood, discarding waste commodities from the body in the pet's wee, sustaining the health of the blood level, and prohibiting the pet from doing away with too much water. The rapidly rising demand for the veterinary renal disease market can be attributed to the fact that renal disease can be generated by any conditions that halt the kidney's functioning appropriately. The disease influences varied pets in varied ways contingent on how incompetently the kidneys have been defaced and how efficiently they are operating. For instance, the pet's kidney might be defaced but is yet able to operate to a specific level, or the organ may be health functioning altogether.

The veterinary renal disease market growth can be attributed to the demand for renal therapeutics. With growing cases of renal diseases in associated animals, such as chronic kidney disease and urinary tract infections, there is a requirement for customized treatment alternatives. The inflating pet population, especially maturing animals, assists with this demand. Progressions in veterinary medicines have caused contemporary renal therapeutics such as medications, additives, and therapeutic diets causing reinforce renal function and improve the standards of life for influenced animals.

Veterinary Renal Disease Market Key Companies

Bayer Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Elanco Animal Health

Hills Pet Nutrition

IDEXX Laboratories

Mars, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Nestle Purina PetCare

Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Roquette Frères

VetPharma

Zoetis

Key Highlights

With growing cases of renal diseases in associated animals, such as chronic kidney disease and urinary tract infections, there is a requirement for customized treatment alternatives that contribute to market expansion.

The veterinary renal disease market analysis is primarily based on type, animal type, route of administration, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Escalating pet proprietorship: The market is proliferating due to escalating pet proprietorship globally. As more persons accept associated animals, cases of renal provision amidst pets escalate. The veterinary renal disease market size is expanding as elements such as the senior population, genetic liabilities, and dietary preferences advance this escalation. Pet owners' augmented consciousness of deterrent healthcare elicits them to look for prompt veterinary mediations encouraging premature discernment and cure of renal illnesses. Additionally, new therapeutic perspectives, such as dietary handling and medicines, provide varied treatment alternatives.

Progressions in veterinary medicines: Progressions in veterinary medicines are pushing the market growth. The veterinary renal disease market sales are soaring as progressions in the market industry circumscribe inventions enhancing diagnostics, cures, and administration procedures for associated animals. These involve progressive imaging approaches such as ultrasound and CT scans for premature observation of renal deformities. Contemporary medicines, additives, and restorative diets reinforce renal operations and handle indicators productively. Further, there is a concentration on deterrent care and patron education aiding the consciousness of renal health among pet owners.

Industry Trends:

Introduction of new products: Firms functioning in the market are initiating contemporary commodities to dilate market outstretch and underpin their attendance. For instance, in June 2023, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. revealed the establishment of veterinary diagnostic inspection targeted at recognizing kidney defacement in felines and canines. The IDEXX Cystatin B Test is engaged to be amalgamated into a test assemblage intended for gauging renal comfort.

Progressive diagnostic technologies: Consciousness and pedagogy are important drivers pushing the growth of the market. In the veterinary renal disease market, as pet owners procure knowledge about deterrent healthcare, they become motivated to look for veterinary care, causing premature discernment and mediation. Veterinary professionals execute an important part in upskilling owners about probability elements, indicators, and management approaches for renal diseases in animals. Progressive diagnostic technologies warrant precise discernment, strengthening the significance of consciousness and education. Resourcefulness by veterinary bodies and animal welfare categories also assists in elevating consciousness about renal health.

Restraints

High costs: The market trends encounter development restrictions because of the escalated cost of treatments. Payments for diagnostics, medications, and specific care are high, especially for detrimental illnesses such as chronic kidney disease. Fiscal restrictions frequently impede pet owners from following panoramic cures, causing detained mediations and endangered health results for their animals. Further, the escalated costs might dishearten deterrent care and standard assessments, speeding up the advancement of renal diseases. To deal with this challenge, accessible treatment alternatives and fiscal support programs are required to render veterinary care more attainable.

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)





Segmentation Overview

The Treatment Segment Witnessed a Steep Rise

Based on type, the treatment segment witnessed a steep rise. Veterinary renal disease treatment includes a panoramic perspective customized to handle traits and conserve renal justification in associated animals. The veterinary renal disease market demand is on the rise as tactics include dietary handling with instruction renal diets, medicines to tackle indications such as hypertension and electrolyte variance, and fluid remedies to sustain hydration and reinforce kidney function. Tending fundamental issues aiding renal disease is important. Structured observation through blood tests and imaging assists in examining disease advancement and fine-tuning treatment.

Feline Segment Dominated the Market

Based on animals, the feline segment dominated the market. The veterinary renal disease market trends include cats being intrinsically inclined to several renal diseases, such as chronic kidney disease, urinary tract infections, and kidney stones. With escalating cat proprietorship rates, there is an elevated demand for veterinary services, diagnostics, and cures, particularly for feline renal situations. Further, enhanced healthcare and nourishment have extended cats' lives, causing an escalated pervasiveness of age-connected renal problems. Additionally, the robust emotional coalition between cat owners and their pets motivates driven healthcare to strive to push additional revenue growth in this segment.

Veterinary Renal Disease Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 26.40 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 16.84 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.8% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco Animal Health, IDEXX Laboratories, and Wallbox Segments Covered By Type

By Animal Type

By Route of Administration

By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest veterinary renal disease market share due to the analysis offering an extensive gamut of commodities and services for recognizing, curing, and handling renal issues in associated animals. With escalating pet inhabitants and enhanced consciousness of pet health, demand for veterinary renal care clarifications is escalating across the region. The market involves progressive diagnostic instruments such as imaging techniques and laboratory tests, besides an assortment of treatment alternatives such as medicines and therapeutic diets.

Asia Pacific: The region encountered growth during the forecast period due to growing pet acquisition rates and growing opulence. With urbanization and earnings on the rise, there is an escalating consciousness of pet health. Acquisition of Westernized lifestyles causes elevated receipt of progressive veterinary practices.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Which region contributed notably towards the veterinary renal disease market?

Ans: North America contributed notably towards the market.

Who are the top players in the market?

Ans: Some of the top players in the market are Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, and Ceva Santé Animale.

What is the expected industry size of the market?

Ans: The veterinary renal disease market is expected to reach USD 26.40 billion by 2032.

What are the key segments in the market?

Ans: The key segments in the market are type, animal type, route of administration, and region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Veterinary Renal Disease market report based on type, animal type, route of administration, and region:

By Type Outlook

Diagnosis

Treatment

By Animal Type Outlook

Bovine

Canine

Feline

Equine

Others

By Route of Administration Outlook

Injectable

Oral

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

