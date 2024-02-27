Capitol Benefits, LLC Partners with Applied to Unify Technology Strategy Across its P&C and Benefits Business

Chicago, IL., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Capitol Benefits, LLC has selected Applied Digital Agency to build a flexible technology stack built on Applied Epic that supports easy integration of point technologies to enhance automation and growth at each stage of the insurance lifecycle across its Benefits and P&C books of business. The agency will leverage Applied’s open architecture that allows for the easy and secure flow of data to simplify workflows for greater productivity across agency roles while eliminating the time and cost spent managing its business across disparate systems.

“To keep up with our expanding team and client base, we began adding new technology vendors and services that provided short-term relief to our growing pains, but ultimately hindered our staff’s productivity and our long-term growth,” said Joshua Lavine, Chief Executive Officer, Capitol Benefits, LLC. “Applied Digital Agency will allow us to better implement Applied technology into each department of our agency, reducing the redundancies and operating costs that come with working across multiple platforms and vendors.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, marketing automation, benefits plan modeling application, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“Agencies looking for new technology are considering not only how the system will work for them today, but also does it provide the infrastructure to grow with the business as it scales over time,” said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Digital Agency is built to give customers like Capitol Benefits, LLC the ability to leverage integrated capabilities to increase automation and simplify day-to-day workflows and will give them the flexibility to build their tech stack to meet the needs of their staff as the agency continues to grow.”

