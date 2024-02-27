Carrolton Facility Management Achieves Efficiencies with Corcentric’s Managed Accounts Payable and Payments Solutions

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced today that Carrolton Facility Management, a customer in the healthcare space, has seen substantial business benefits after the deployment of Corcentric’s Managed Accounts Payable (AP) and Managed Payments solutions.



“From our accounting staff to our administrators to our facilities management personnel, the implementation of Corcentric’s digital payments services has freed up invaluable time for us to focus on our mission – providing the best and most compassionate services to our residents and their families,” said Lucas Bayless, chief financial officer at Carrolton Facility Management and HealthView Capital Partners. “As a company that has more than doubled in size in recent years, having our caregivers and employees spending more time with residents working on individualized care plans makes all the difference in the world.”

The growing skilled nursing network has expanded throughout North Carolina in recent years and now manages six leading centers throughout the state. The organization provides high quality long-term care services in a home-like environment for the residents and families they serve.

“We are thrilled to have Carrolton Facilities Management adopt our platform that enables them to streamline time-consuming back-office functions,” said Matt Clark, president and chief executive officer at Corcentric. “Providing such important health services to residents is critical for the communities they serve, and we are proud to partner with them on their continued growth trajectory and mission success.”

Corcentric offers a full suite of Managed AP solutions that combine service, technology, and financing to work as an extension of a customer's back-office, optimizing end-to-end workflows. From invoice receipt to approval routing to purchase order (PO) and receipt of goods matching, Corcentric helps customers reduce costs, increase accuracy, and offer real-time visibility into invoice and expense status. This eliminates friction across Procurement, AP, and Treasury departments within an organization and breaks through the barriers at the AP and Accounts Receivable (AR) boundary between companies and suppliers.

Corcentric’s Managed Payments solutions eliminate friction in the payment process by optimizing programs through platform innovation, personalized support, and continuous process refinement. This combination of business payment services is key to unlocking cash flow. The benefits go way beyond the finance department, including stronger supplier and customer relationships, the elimination of fraudulent payments, and increased overall organizational efficiency.

About Carrolton Facility Management

Carrolton Facility Management’s mission is to provide high quality long-term care services in a home-like environment for the residents and families that we serve. We make every effort to create a warm atmosphere for residents that offers comfort and companionship while respecting their privacy. Each resident has an individualized care plan. The care plan serves as a road map for our staff and guides them through treatment for each resident. We encourage you and your family members to attend care plan meetings and to become involved in the resident’s care. For more information, please contact info@carroltonhealth.com or visit www.carroltonhealth.com.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

