True Tickets Partners with the Paramount & State Theatres in Austin, TX to Elevate Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Comedy Festival Ticketing Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the secure digital ticket delivery service for Tessitura organizations, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Paramount & State Theatres (aka the Austin Theatre Alliance) in Austin, Texas. While True Tickets will play a significant role in enhancing the ticketing experience for the historic theatres at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2024, the spotlight is on the Paramount team’s upcoming Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Comedy Festival in April, where the implementation of True Tickets’ innovative solutions will truly shine.

The iconic Paramount and State Theatres play a pivotal role in enriching Austin's cultural scene. They produce the Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Comedy Festival, a highlight of Austin’s stellar festival calendar, which has historically showcased a massive lineup of over 100+ comedians every April, including Margaret Cho, Leslie Jones, and Dave Chappelle, attracting comedy enthusiasts from all over.

The Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Comedy Festival, set to unfold with True Tickets' state-of-the-art technology, promises an enhanced experience for attendees. Festival badge holders will engage in a streamlined badge collection process designed for their convenience, and attendees at showcases throughout the city will have access to secure and straightforward ticket sharing features.

Moving to a secure digital ticket not only clarifies the ticketing process — it also plays a pivotal role in reducing environmental impact and enhancing security against fraud. The seamless integration of True Tickets with the Paramount and State's current Tessitura system promises an efficient, real-time verification process. With a focus on insightful analytics, the partnership is also poised to refine operational strategies and create enhanced customer engagement.

Matt Zarracina, CEO of True Tickets, said, "We're thrilled to contribute to the Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Comedy Festival. Our technology will not only streamline the ticketing process but also enrich the festival experience for every attendee. In addition to Moontower, we’re also excited to support the Paramount and State Theatres year-round as they deliver unique experiences to the community and work to keep Austin weird!”

“We're thrilled to partner with True Tickets and to bring their service to one of the most vibrant and dynamic comedy festivals in the world,” said Sydney Peloquin, Senior Director of Analytics, Paramount & State Theatres. “Our ambition is to leverage the proven capabilities of True Tickets beyond the Moontower, but the festival is a great opportunity for us to announce our partnership. We aim to utilize this solution across a variety of events to ensure our ticketing experience meets the high standard our audiences expect.”

This partnership highlights True Tickets' commitment to providing a top-tier digital ticket delivery solution and marks a significant milestone in its expansion and integration into major cultural events.

