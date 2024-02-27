FreeWire Ushers New Era of EV Charging & Energy Management with Launch of Boost Power Pro

Newark, CA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreeWire Technologies, the leading provider of battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and energy management solutions, today announced Boost Power Pro, the flagship offering within FreeWire’s latest product line, the Pro Series. FreeWire leverages unique built-in energy storage to deliver new features such as power sharing, blackout charging, and site backup power that lower operating expenses, increase resiliency, and provide a superior charging experience for drivers.

By 2030, it’s estimated that the United States will see more than 26 million EVs on the road, requiring a significant increase in the availability of charging stations and overall energy demand. This comes at a time when the aging US electric grid has already experienced a 15% increase in service interruptions and blackouts from 2022 to 2023. The technology offered in the Pro Series enables site hosts to rapidly deploy public fast charging while strengthening electric infrastructure and unlocking new business and revenue opportunities, all while using less grid power.

FreeWire’s flagship integrated battery and new bidirectional power flow enable the Pro Series to deliver ultrafast charging while offering all the advantages of backup energy storage systems and beyond, with groundbreaking features including:

Blackout Charging: This feature provides uninterrupted ultrafast EV charging capabilities during power outages by utilizing the energy stored in its integrated battery, ensuring critical fueling availability during emergency situations.

Site Backup Power: In the event of a utility grid failure, the system automatically taps into the energy stored in the integrated battery to provide emergency backup power to the site, enabling continued business operations without interruption.

Power Sharing: This feature allows for the interconnection of multiple chargers, merging their energy storage capabilities into a large-scale energy storage system. This system facilitates high-power charging, enhancing throughput and providing a more dependable charging experience for EV drivers.

Flexible Input Power: The Pro Series is designed to be compatible with any pre-existing electrical setup, with input power capable of scaling up to 53 kW. This is significantly less than the input power required by traditional Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFCs), facilitating rapid and cost-efficient installation.

Simultaneous Charging: While simultaneous charging has been a staple feature of FreeWire products, the Pro Series elevates this capability. These ports can be customized with either CCS or NACS connectors, distributing power in precise increments. This ensures that both vehicles are charged with the maximum power available, optimizing the charging experience for drivers.

Grid Services: Site hosts who choose to participate can send energy back to the utility grid during peak demand or critical events under the management of FreeWire. This not only aids in stabilizing the power grid during crucial times but also provides financial incentives to Boost Power Pro owners.

Energy Management: FreeWire offers features that protect owners from costly charges associated with high energy demand, allowing them to control when they use power from the electric grid while maintaining ultrafast charging capabilities 24 hours a day.

“Designed with quality and serviceability in mind, the Boost Charger Pro and Boost Power Pro are more than just chargers; they’re comprehensive energy solutions ensuring preparedness and flexibility in a wide range of scenarios,” said Martin Lynch, COO at FreeWire. “Our relentless commitment to research and development has positioned FreeWire as a pioneer in advancing sustainable energy solutions. The Pro Series reflects our dedication to delivering innovative and reliable technology, setting new standards for the future of electric vehicle infrastructure."

Prospective customers can contact FreeWire to assess potential charging site locations for utilization and ROI using FreeWire’s AI-powered Mobilyze Pro platform. The Boost Power Pro and Boost Charger Pro can be reserved today and will feature both CCS and NACS connector optionality. For a comprehensive list of product features visit freewiretech.com/pro-series.

About FreeWire Technologies

For over a decade, FreeWire Technologies has been at the forefront of energy management solutions and ultrafast EV charging, solving grid infrastructure constraints and supporting the global transition to electric vehicles. FreeWire’s battery-integrated power solutions and AI-driven software platforms transform the way energy is distributed for commercial customers and bridge the gap from legacy infrastructure to future technology. For more information visit https://freewiretech.com

