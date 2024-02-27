Global Serverless Architecture Market to Reach Value of USD 33.75 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to SkyQuest report, the global serverless architecture market is witnessing remarkable growth, primarily fueled by the widespread recognition of its advantages. One of the key driving forces behind this shift is the inherent appeal of serverless architecture to developers. They are reaping the benefits of swift setup procedures, streamlined operational management, and eliminating cumbersome system administration tasks.

Additionally, the global serverless architecture market is experiencing a significant boost from the proliferation of cloud-based technologies and the convenience of third-party vendors offering comprehensive server component management services. Embracing serverless architecture empowers organizations to shed the burdens of costly and time-intensive conventional practices, such as procuring hardware, undertaking intricate installation and configuration procedures, and troubleshooting complex systems.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.01 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 33.75 Billion CAGR 22.8% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product Type

Distribution channel

End user Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Serverless Architecture Market

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Alibaba Cloud

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Joyent, Inc.

Platform9 Systems, Inc.

Twistlock Ltd.

Nimbella Corporation

Iron.io, Inc.

OpenStack Foundation

PubNub, Inc.

Spotinst Ltd.

Public Cloud Deployment Model Segment has Risen Significantly due to its Cost-Efficiency

The dominance of the public cloud deployment model in the global serverless architecture market can be attributed to several compelling factors. Prominent public cloud platforms, such as AWS Lambda, Microsoft Azure Functions, and Google Cloud Functions, have emerged as preferred choices for organizations. The scalability, reliability, and cost-efficiency of these platforms drive this preference.

North America has established a commanding presence in the global serverless architecture market, and this dominance can be attributed to key factors. The region boasts significant technology hubs, with Silicon Valley at the forefront, fostering innovation and technological advancements that have driven the adoption of serverless architecture.

Hybrid Cloud Deployment Model Segment to Dominate Market due to the Hybrid Cloud's Unique Capability

The hybrid cloud deployment model has emerged as the fastest-growing global serverless architecture market segment. This growth is attributed to the hybrid cloud's unique capability to amalgamate the advantages of both public and private cloud infrastructures. Organizations are increasingly drawn to this hybrid approach, which offers the best of both worlds.

Asia-Pacific is undergoing a remarkable surge in the global serverless architecture market, driven bythe region's flourishing economies, such as China, India, and Japan, that have become hotbeds of digital transformation initiatives spanning multiple sectors.

A comprehensive analysis of primary global serverless architecture market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Serverless Architecture Market

There were notable developments in the 2023 in the realm of serverless technologies. In May, Google Cloud introduced a game-changing tool, the Cloud Run Button, which simplified the deployment of serverless applications. This innovation allowed developers to effortlessly deploy applications from any repository with a single click, significantly streamlining the deployment process.

In April, serverless infrastructure provider Netlify announced a substantial achievement in the form of a $105 million Series D funding round, with Insight Partners as the lead investor. This significant investment aimed to bolster and enhance the Netlify platform and accelerate its go-to-market strategy, underlining the growing confidence and support for serverless solutions in the ever-evolving tech landscape. [RS1]

Key Questions Answered in the Global Serverless Architecture Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

