Fogo de Chão Expands in Maryland with Restaurant in Towson Town Center

TOWSON, Md., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil, announced today the signing of a lease agreement for its fourth Maryland location and second in the Baltimore area in Towson Town Center. The new 7,924-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2024 at 825 Dulaney Valley Road and joins existing Maryland locations in Baltimore, North Bethesda, and National Harbor. The upcoming Towson restaurant will offer a new dining experience in one of the top indoor fashion and luxury shopping destinations in the greater Baltimore-area, which features over 180 stores and an array of dining experiences.



“We are thrilled to continue to bring our passion for providing Brazilian hospitality and unforgettable dining experiences to the Baltimore area,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We look forward to welcoming the Towson community to our newest restaurant, showcasing our latest brand innovations and culinary discoveries for new and existing guests alike.”

Designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, the Towson restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation featuring enhanced design elements, menu optionality, and innovation platforms like a dry-aged meat locker. Each Fogo location provides its guests with a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements the specific restaurant and its local community while honoring Fogo’s authentic Southern Brazilian heritage.

At Fogo, guests can dine at an open churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs butcher, prepare, and grill various cuts of protein over an open flame. A Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy Bar Fogo Features. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogodechao.com.





Fogo de Chão’s Towson location is set to open in 2024 at Towson Town Center. Fogo.com





Fogo de Chão’s new Towson restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com





The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience. Fogo.com





Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com



Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com



Guests will be able to enjoy Bar Fogo Features at the newest Towson location in the dining room, patio and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com



Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

