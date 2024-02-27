Automated Cybersecurity Platform OP[4] Appoints Veteran Intelligence Analyst Daniel Velasquez Executive Vice President

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OP[4], an emerging leader in advanced product security, announced today the appointment of Daniel Velasquez as the company’s new executive vice president. In this role, new to the OP[4] team, Velasquez will leverage his extensive experience to drive innovation, refine the company’s product-led-growth approach, and facilitate strategic initiatives.



“We are thrilled to add Daniel’s robust and diverse experience to our growing team of experts,” noted Irby Thompson, CEO of OP[4]. “His proven track record and his combination of military and commercial experience have honed his deep expertise in cybersecurity. This unique perspective will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and serve our customers through a platform that identifies and prioritizes N-day and 0-day vulnerabilities like no other on the market."

As Executive Vice President at OP[4], Velasquez will play a pivotal role in executing the company's vision and strategy for the future. His experience and passion for designing and creating innovative solutions will drive OP[4]'s commitment to delivering cutting-edge firmware security solutions to its customers.

He joins the company on the heels of OP[4]’s recent launch of an advanced version of its groundbreaking Product Security Platform. The new platform, which has been developed for and used by the U.S. government for the past 6 years, has now been expanded to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Integrators build systems that are secure-by-default. This gives teams the ability to identify, manage, and mitigate cyber risk for systems throughout the entire product lifecycle, from design and development to deployment and end of life.

With over 15 years of experience as a government and commercial intelligence analyst, including several warzone tours of duty, Velasquez brings key security insights and knowledge to his new role. Starting his career as a United States Marine, he served as one of the branch’s first small drone pilots, and then went on to join the Joint Special Operations Command, where he was attached to Army Rangers and Delta. He followed these roles with a ten-year engagement at the Central Intelligence Agency as an expert in integrating data into operational solutions. He has also held leadership positions at Aspis Cyber Technologies Inc., Outcome Security, and Mandiant, where he led teams in building cybersecurity solutions.

“Through these roles, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of protecting critical assets and infrastructure and have gained a deep understanding of the need for security software that can not only identify and mitigate vulnerabilities before hackers do, but can help systems developers build safer systems in the first place,” emphasized Velasquez. “OP[4] does that better than any other software I’ve seen, and I’m excited to help apply that potential to broader commercial use and make consumer devices safer.”

For more information about OP[4] and its advanced product security solutions, visit https://op4.io.

About OP[4]

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Chantilly, VA, OP[4] is a trailblazer in advanced product security. Utilizing technology created through DARPA and productized via AFWERX for U.S. national defense, OP[4]'s automated platform simulates a running device to distinguish between active and inactive code, analyzing risk at the binary code level, and filtering out noise to detect, validate, prioritize, and remediate exploitable N-Day and 0-Day vulnerabilities. Join the firmware security revolution at https://op4.io

