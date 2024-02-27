Tryst Hotels Usher in A New Era of Luxury and Inclusion

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech entrepreneur and hospitality visionary Tristan Schukraft is looking to redefine the landscape of luxury travel for the LGBTQ+ community with Tryst Hotels. With an unprecedented commitment to excellence, sophistication, and inclusion, Tryst Hotels emerges as the first of its kind: a luxury brand catering to the discerning tastes of gay travelers.

Situated in the most coveted locations within iconic LGBTQ+ travel destinations, Tryst Hotels are designed to be the epicenter of local gay culture, offering a blend of authentic local flair and unparalleled luxury. Each property reflects a deep commitment to eco-conscious practices, supporting the local LGBT community and working with minority-owned businesses, ensuring that every stay contributes to the community.

The flagship, The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is set in the heart of Zona Romántica and exemplifies the brand's ethos. Crafted by the distinguished Estudio Esterlina, known for their acclaimed work at Four Seasons Tamarindo, the hotel is a masterpiece of minimal, modern, and Mexican design. The 55-room sanctuary is engineered for connection, offering an intimate setting for guests to mingle and forge lasting bonds. Signature amenities set the stage for an unrivaled luxury experience, including a breathtaking rooftop pool and bar, and a gourmet restaurant featuring the finest in Mexican cuisine.

Tristan Schukraft, the driving force behind Tryst Hotels, emphasizes the brand's mission: "Tryst Hotels are not merely luxury destinations; they are a celebration of gay culture, where every guest is embraced. Our mission is to create spaces where luxury and identity flourish without compromise."

Tristan, known as the CEO of everything gay, created the brand based on his personal experiences traveling, “Even in resorts claiming to be inclusive, my boyfriends and I will still get side-eye from guests from our swimsuits at the pool. These are a true five-star properties that provide all the luxurious amenities, discretion and services gay-men want in the world’s top LGBTQ+ travel destinations.”

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta will start taking reservations in a few weeks. Tristan is putting his personal touches on it before he welcomes guests in time for Puerto Vallarta Pride.

As The Tryst Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome its first guests in the spring of 2024, the brand looks ahead to its next venture, The Tryst San Juan in Puerto Rico. Last year, Tristan acquired a beachfront hotel which he rebranded as The Tryst Hotel and Beach Club, open now for reservations. Later this year, Tristan will begin a multi-million-dollar renovation to transform it into a five-star beach front resort. Once the renovations are complete in 2025, the property will feature 33 rooms with expanded balconies and terrace suites, a beach club with an infinity pool, a beachfront restaurant and bar and an additional rooftop bar offering the best views of Condado. The property was formally known as the Atlantic Beach Hotel and played a pivotal role in establishing the renowned gay beach in San Juan, which is now directly in front of the Tryst Hotel and Beach Club in San Juan. Tristan plans to announce a third luxury resort later this year.

The Tryst Hotels are part of Tristan’s vision for a global portfolio of gay businesses that champion diversity, luxury, and adventure. Tristan founded MISTR, which provides free online PrEP across the United States to more than 275,000 patients. This fall, Tristan will re-open a newly renovated Circo, a well-known LGBTQ+ nightlife venue in San Juan, walking distance to The Tryst San Juan. Tristan has also entered into an agreement to purchase The Abbey Food & Bar and The Chapel in West Hollywood, the iconic gay nightlife venue, twice named the best Gay Bar in the World, frequented by A-List talent and neighborhood regulars alike, and named the top nightlife drop off and pick up point in the world for both Uber and Lyft. Tristan is expected to take ownership of both nightlife venues once the ABC license transfers over. In the coming months, Tristan will announce more acquisitions as he expands his company and truly embraces the moniker “the CEO of everything gay.”



About Tryst Hotels:

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Founded by entrepreneur Tristan Schukraft, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior.

About Tristan Schukraft

Known as the CEO everything gay, Tristan Schukraft is a technology entrepreneur, turned hotelier and nightlife aficionado. An LA native, now residing in Puerto Rico, Tristan’s entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of ID90.COM, an e-ticketing platform for airline personnel. Following the success of ID90, Schukraft later went on to establish MISTR, the largest telemedicine platform dedicated to HIV prevention and long-term HIV care. He also announced acquisitions of The Tryst beachfront hotel and Circo nightclub, both located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, The Tryst in Puerto Vallarta and the iconic nightlife venues, The Abbey Food & Bar and The Chapel in West Hollywood.

