iCAD expands Board of Directors with the appointment of Dr. Hedvig Hricak, MD, PhD, (Dr.h.cᵐ)

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) a global leader in providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes, announced today the appointment of Dr. Hricak to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Dr. Hricak is a renowned radiologist and researcher with over 40 years of experience in the field. For more than 20 years, she was Chair of the Department of Radiology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York City, a position from which she stepped down in January 2023. She continues to serve on the faculty of MSK; she holds the Carroll and Milton Petrie Chair of Radiology MSK; she is a member of the Molecular Pharmacology and Chemistry Program at Sloan Kettering Institute, Professor Gerstner Sloan Kettering Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and Professor of Radiology Weill Cornell College of Medicine, New York, NY. Dr. Hricak is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and received the David Rall Medal, the NAM award for distinguished leadership. The hallmark of her academic career has been developing, translating, and disseminating new diagnostic imaging techniques, primarily for genitourinary cancers. In addition, she is engaged in global health initiatives promoting international education and collaboration to improve access to oncologic imaging and cancer care. Dr. Hricak has published over 380 peer-reviewed original research articles, more than 300 review articles, editorials, book chapters, and 18 books. She served as president of multiple prominent medical societies, including the California Academy of Medicine and the Radiological Society of North America. She is a member of the Board of Directors of IBA. She serves on the External Advisory Board of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University, the International Advisory Board of the University of Vienna, Austria, and the Scientific Committee and the Board of Trustees of the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ).

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of iCAD, as it is a wonderful opportunity to advance cancer care and support earlier, more efficient, and more accurate cancer detection, all of which are key for improving patients’ survival and quality of life,” said Dr. Hricak.

In recognition of her scientific accomplishments and tireless global outreach, she has received numerous awards, including honorary doctorates from the Ludwig Maximilian University, Munich, Germany, and the University of Toulouse III, Paul Sabatier, Toulouse, France.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hricak to the iCAD Board of Directors,” said Dana Brown, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. “Her extensive experience and clinical expertise in radiology, research, and the development of novel imaging applications will be invaluable as we continue to develop and deploy innovative AI-powered solutions that improve patient outcomes around the world.”

The company will provide further updates on its fourth quarter earnings call.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit www.icadmed.com.

