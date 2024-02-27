HealthLinc Opens New Clinic in Michigan City, Indiana, on March 4, 2024

Michigan City, Indiana, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLinc, an Indiana-based community health center, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility, located at 200 Alfred St. in Michigan City. The clinic’s doors open to patients at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024, and a ribbon-cutting will take place at 3 p.m. on April 2, 2024, followed by an open house until 6 p.m. to commemorate this milestone.

The new healthcare facility, which spans 39,000 square feet, will feature 33 medical exam rooms, two procedure rooms and 12 dental rooms. Services will include medical, dental, optometry, podiatry and a full-service pharmacy. In addition, patients will have access to addiction services, medical-legal assistance and health insurance enrollment assistance.

“The new HealthLinc Michigan City clinic is a shining example of our commitment to providing exceptional health care to our communities,” said Melissa Mitchell, HealthLinc CEO. “The new clinic allows us to expand our reach and increase accessibility and services. Our dedication to innovation, quality care and patient-centered approach drives us forward, and we are excited to continue making a positive impact on the health and well-being of those we serve."

“We take pride in delivering health care the way it should be delivered, centered around the patient and in a way that supports health equity,” said Mitchell. “Access to affordable, high-quality health care is a basic right everyone should have and is at the heart of our mission.”

The new HealthLinc Michigan City clinic will continue to emphasize preventive services and patient education. Using a patient-centered approach to preventative health care has earned HealthLinc recognition as a National Quality Leader and ranks them in the top 10% for high-quality care across the country.

In addition, HealthLinc will partner with Ivy Tech to create a “learning lab” for students to address the need for a well-educated and prepared healthcare workforce.

“Our Michigan City leaders continue to work toward economic inclusion throughout all facets of our quality-of-life offerings, from healthcare and workforce development to education opportunities and beyond,” said economic development corporation Michigan City executive director Clarence L. Hulse. “HealthLinc’s new space and continued commitment to providing care to all of our community members are vital to how we can create the economic inclusion that we are working toward every day.”

Patients with appointments scheduled on or after March 4, 2024, should go directly to the new clinic. For hours of operation, click here and for questions, please call 219.872.6200.

About HealthLinc

HealthLinc is committed to serving you as a whole person. By following a patient-centered medical home model, HealthLinc can provide care that is coordinated, comprehensive and accessible in order to achieve improved healthcare outcomes and satisfaction for you and your family.

HealthLinc providers are highly educated, experienced and passionate about caring for you and your family. Each clinic has a variety of providers with different focuses and specialties. Whether you are looking for help with sickness, chronic disease, pregnancy, toothache or someone to talk with on how to achieve your healthcare goals, we are here to help.

For more information, please visit healthlincchc.org.

