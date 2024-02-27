Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2030 - By Pumping in Big Money, Governments Rise to the Forefront of the Space Race

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Satellite Manufacturing and Launch estimated at US$22.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Satellite Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$20.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Launch Systems segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Competition in the satellite industry is multifaceted, with a diverse range of operators owning and operating small satellites, as evidenced by market data from 2021. The competitive landscape is further highlighted by the strong, active, niche, or trivial presence of 119 players worldwide in 2023, reflecting the industry's dynamism. Notable startups in satellite technology contribute to the innovation ecosystem.
Market outlooks indicate growth prospects in satellite manufacturing and launch systems, driven by technological advancements and emerging trends reshaping the industry's future. However, challenges such as the risk of collisions with space debris loom large amidst the recent massive growth in the satellite sector. Ongoing market activities underscore the continued momentum and evolution within the industry, with several world brands playing key roles in shaping its trajectory.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Satellite Manufacturing and Launch: A Highly Dynamic Domain
- As the Space Race Intensifies, Satellite Manufacturing Gathers Importance & Urgency
- As the Number of Satellites Operating in Space Increases, Satellite Building Becomes Big Business
- Satellite Companies Maneuver Various Approaches to Overcome Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issue
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emerging Use Cases Drive Demand for Complex and Economic Earth Observation Satellites: Opportunities in Store for Satellite Manufacturing & Launch Companies
- Increase in the Number of Space Exploration Missions Drive New Satellite Launches
- Demand for Satellites to Increase Significantly through this Decade End
- Mammoth Gains for Small Satellites Step Up Manufacturing & Launch Activity
- Reduction in Spacecraft Structural Mass is the New Design Goal to Enable Increase in Payload & Agility
- SmallSats Account for Increasing Share of Payload Mass Carried Up to Orbit from Earth
- Cost Effective Access to Earth, Lunar, Planetary, Stellar & Interstellar Discoveries Drive the Focus on Small Spacecraft (SmallSats) Launches
- Mini Satellites Emerge as the Future of Communications Supported by Greater Flexibility, Reduced Cost & Technology Maturity
- From Technology Development to Communications, Mission & Agenda for Satellite Launch Evolves & Undergoes Sea Changes
- By Pumping in Big Money, Governments Rise to the Forefront of the Space Race
- Number of Cubesats Launches: 2002-2022E
- Rising Appeal of Satellite Connectivity
- AI Ushers in New Era of Automation & Data-Wrenching in Satellite Industry
- Smallsats All Set to Demonstrate Value
- Smallsat Market Continues to Evolve Rapidly
- Industry Witnesses Rise in Number of Companies Entering the Small Satellite Space
- Rise in Small Satellite Deployments Drive Demand for Micro-Launcher Services
- Low Earth Orbit Technologies: A Landmark Innovation in Satellites to Fuel Gains
- Demand Up for Satellite Launch Vehicles
- Key Recent Satellite Technologies, Innovations, and Trends
- Rise in Demand for Satellite Internet of Things (IoT)
- Decluttering Space and Services In-Orbit Satellites
- Development of Advanced Ground Systems
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Use of Advanced COTS Equipment
- Satellite Networks Providers Enhance Throughput Capabilities
- Advanced Payload Systems
- Spacecraft Propulsion
- Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS)
- Flexible Launch Services
- Additive Manufacturing
- Robotics' Usage in Space
- 3D Printing Emerges as a Game Changing Option
- Communication Satellites Find Wider Application
- Satellite Launches More Inclined Towards LEO Endeavors as Digitalization Trend Gains Momentum
- Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An Overview
- Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen Satellite Networks to Drive Growth
- Transforming Space Economy to Support Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market
- Growing Satellite Population Accelerates Race for Data
- Remote Sensing Satellites Widen Opportunities
- Key Applications
- Feasibility of Multi-Orbit Strategy Critical, Software-Defined Satellites Gain Popularity
- The Market for Satellite Propulsion Solutions
