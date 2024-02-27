Samson Extracts Processes Over 1 Million Lbs of Hemp Biomass in 2023

GENEVA, Ala., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samson Extracts (“Samson” or the “Company”), an Alabama-owned and operated manufacturer of bulk CBD products, announced that it processed over one million pounds of hemp biomass in 2023. This milestone achievement places Samson within the top ten hemp processors by biomass extraction volume in the United States, with the company’s full spectrum CBD distillate (FSD) distributed nationally to many of the country’s top hemp and cannabis operators and wholesalers.



Samson Extracts utilizes a GMP-certified, complex industrial-scale extraction system to produce winterized and decarbed crude FSD for a diverse range of products. With this year poised to be crucial for the hemp industry as the framework established by the 2018 Farm Bill is updated, Samson Extracts is scaling its operations to meet the demand that is expected to come with further fair regulation of the hemp-derived cannabinoid market.

“This milestone accomplishment in our company history is only the beginning of what is to come from Samson,” said Kyle Neathery, CEO of Samson Extracts. “The future is bright for us, with an expected threefold increase in production and quality improvements over the next year made possible through our strong ties with our Southern farming partners. With our robust customer pipeline and ever-improving, major industrial-scale capabilities, we are incredibly excited to grow our product offering with both our upcoming offerings for CBD isolate and the launch of our first direct-to-consumer CBD line coming later this year.”

In 2024, Samson Extracts anticipates to nearly triple its biomass production while remaining one of the lowest-cost hemp processors in the country.

Neathery continued, “The national hemp industry is at a critical turning point, and we are committed to championing the evolution of this market while upholding our strong company roots in the South.”

About Samson Extracts

Founded in 2019, Samson Extracts is an Alabama-owned and operated manufacturer of bulk CBD products. With its complex industrial extraction system and GMP-certified operations, the company is one of the largest low-cost hemp processors in the nation, producing winterized and decarbed crude, full spectrum CBD distillate for a diverse range of products. Led by a team of highly skilled manufacturing experts, extraction operators, and laboratory and quality specialists, Samson Extracts is a trusted, national CBD wholesale partner, joining forces with best-in-class farmers and operators to transform the future of hemp farming and processing in the United States. For more information on Samson Extracts, its products, and wholesale opportunities, visit https://www.samsonextracts.com/ .