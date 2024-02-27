Creative Realities and IceBox Retail Media Network Partner to Revolutionize In-Store Advertising

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage and media solutions leader Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) today announced its partnership with IceBox Network, a new ad-based network concept under digital out-of-home (DOOH) technology provider Digi Point Media, to revolutionize retail advertising with exclusive digital display placements atop ice suppliers across retail stores for the first time. This collaboration will leverage Creative Realities' ReflectView™ CMS and Reflect AdLogic™ platform as well as integrated programmatic platforms to quickly distribute content, track ads and provide automatic ad placement.



With exclusive rights to install digital displays atop merchandising units of the largest ice provider in the country, IceBox Network has the ability to reach approximately 85,000 end points with merchandisers spread across 37 states, with the potential of creating one of the most extensive and widespread advertising networks available. These merchandisers are prominently featured in major retailers, including grocery chains, hardware stores and pharmacies, as well as liquor stores to establish retail media networks where none previously existed. With its patent-pending method of installing displays on refrigerated merchandisers, the IceBox Network also fully complies with regulations related to alcoholic beverages and advertising in Texas and California, with plans to expand to additional states soon.

“We’re seeing a significant shift in advertising expenditure from traditional broadcast and online channels to in-store point-of-purchase,” said Paul Calce, President/Founder at Digi Point Media. “This means there are more ads in need of locations than there are available in-store placements in high-traffic areas. We’re addressing this challenge with Creative Realities by creating unique, high-impact placement opportunities for advertisers, effectively expanding the advertising landscape in an increasingly competitive market.”

Creative Realities’ digital signage platform ReflectView, a robust content management system (CMS), serves as the backbone of the network, facilitating the seamless distribution of content across the vast network of digital displays. Reflect AdLogic not only tracks all advertisements but also offers an ad serving programmatic feature, ensuring targeted and efficient ad delivery. The company’s expertise extends to procuring the necessary hardware, including 48-inch stretch displays, and implementing cellular-based networks for reliable connectivity. Additionally, Creative Realities’ Reflect eXperience™ enhances local spot control, providing advertisers with precise targeting capabilities. Creative Realities’ media sales team will also play a supplemental role in connecting advertisers to the IceBox Network.

“We're thrilled to work with IceBox Network to create much-needed new opportunities for retail media,” said Lee Summers, President of Sports and Entertainment at Creative Realities. “Our end-to-end support of IceBox Network is a testament to our commitment to offering innovative digital advertising solutions that streamline operations and drive revenue growth.”

Creative Realities' involvement not only enhances the in-store shopping experience but also streamlines the ad buying process by connecting IceBox Network with advertisers directly. Marketers, advertisers and stores alike reap advantages from this partnership as it provides new locations for placements and a simple, scalable network for national ad buys with high impressions – allowing the digital displays to generate incremental revenue through advertising placement. With initial deployment underway and plans to reach 6,000 locations in the next three years, this partnership marks a significant step in transforming traditional digital signage into a retail media network that monetizes.

For further information on Creative Realities and IceBox Network’s capabilities, visit https://cri.com/ and https://iceboxnetwork.com/.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

About Digi Point Media

Digi Point Media is a leading technology solutions provider in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising. With a focus on enhancing customer experiences, Digi Point Media offers a range of cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of modern advertisers.

About Icebox Network

The breakthrough advertising network primed to deliver quality content inside Liquor, Grocery, and Convenience Stores. Visit iceboxnetwork.com

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations

ir@cri.com