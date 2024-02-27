APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. and The Awareness Group Finalize Terms for Unique Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud- based solutions, and The Awareness Group LLC (“TAG”), an emerging leader in the alternative energy space, today announced an update to the previously announced merger LOI. Both parties have agreed on the final terms for the acquisition and partnership and are working with respective legal counsel towards a final executable agreement.



Under the final terms TAG will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of APPlife. TAG’s shareholders will initially own approximately 50.1% of APPlife’s outstanding common shares, with the ability to increase to a 90% supermajority based on meeting certain performance objectives1. The acquisition transaction is structured to catalyze TAG's growth to benefit all ALDS stockholders. TAG will operate freely (subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements) with its own board of directors and highly experienced executive team to position it to achieve the highest possible growth. ALDS has a $10 million Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) from which TAG is to receive up to $4.9 million of growth capital and ALDS is to receive up to $5.1 million of the proceeds.

1The performance objectives for TAG in order for TAG’s shareholders to receive a 90% supermajority ownership and to have the right to elect APPlife’s board of directors and executive team to assume decision-making control of ALDS, and to cause APPlife to transfer the legacy assets and operations of APPLife to a private entity are as follows:

1) TAG achieves $35 million in audited revenue, filed with the SEC;

2) APPlife receives $5.1 million through proceeds of the ELOC or from another source arranged by TAG, or a combination thereof.

ALDS legacy shareholders will maintain no less than 10% of APPLife through an uplisting to a national exchange.

There can be no assurance that definitive agreements for the foregoing transaction will be successfully completed or executed.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions (OTCQB: ALDS) creates, invests, and builds e-commerce and cloud-based solutions for work, home, recreation, and research. Through its portfolio companies, APPlife develops life solutions for everyday issues and needs. Current projects include Rooster Essentials, an e-commerce platform of curated grooming products for men. OfficeHop, an online rental marketplace for private offices, meeting rooms, lunch meetings, and creative spaces. B2BCHX, an accredited resource for background checks on Chinese companies. Recently, APPlife acquired the assets of LeSalon, a tech system that allows beauty professionals to manage their bookings/calendar and for registered and verified users to connect with those verified professionals and meet at a location the user chooses. LeSalon is currently operating in London and APPlife intends to roll-out LeSalon throughout the EU and U.S.

ABOUT THE AWARENESS GROUP

Innovation is at the heart of The Awareness Group. The TAG GRID is a comprehensive national platform for alternative energy services and solutions targeting commercial and residential customers. With a unique growth model, TAG has acquired five companies across the alternative energy space, ranging from national project funding solutions, solar lead generation, sales and installation services to blockchain and a digital carbon and renewable energy credits marketplace. TAG is structured for organic growth complemented by a highly synergistic corporate development strategy focused on expanding current business lines and adding innovative technologies. The Company aims to quickly build a profitable, multi-$100 million company over the next few years and create significant value for customers, employees, partners, and current and prospective investors.

APPlife Digital Solutions Contact Information: Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@APPlifedigital.com