Global Vivid Hair Dye Market to Hit Market Valuation of US$ 3,379.3 million by 2032 and Poised to Expand at CAGR of 4.95% Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global vivid hair dye market is projected to surpass the market valuation of US$ 3,379.3 million by 2032 from was valued US$ 2,187.7 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The vivid hair dye market is booming and shows no signs of slowing down. Today, people are more eager than ever to express themselves, post pictures on social media, and challenge societal norms — particularly when it comes to their hair color. Traditionally a niche subculture dominated by Gen Z consumers, the trend has expanded to include more people and demographics. Wherein, TikTok and Instagram have been instrumental in popularizing brightly colored hair as users post videos of their transformations and inspire others to do the same. It’s also worth noting that around 70% of those who choose vibrant colors do so as a way of standing out and expressing themselves individually. As temporary dyes become increasingly common, customers can experiment with colors and shades without having to commit permanently, which means salons are seeing a lot more requests for complex vivid color treatments.

It should come as no surprise that younger generations in the vivid hair dye market like experimenting with their appearance — but now even employers are being forced to adapt. Companies that don’t want to get left behind have started relaxing their dress code policies and allowing workers to show up with rainbow-colored locks. Celebrities often set these trends by dying their hair bold shades or wearing wigs on red carpets, which only furthers demand for vivid hair dye products. Furthermore, vivid hair dye witnesses’ influx of demand coming from all the age groups and gender. Astute Analytica’s study reveals that women are the largest consumers of the vivid hair dye and accounts for more than 71.73% revenue share.

Key Findings in Vivid Hair Dye Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 3,379.3 Million CAGR 4.95% Largest Region (2023) North America (35.2%) By Type Semi-Permanent (56.1%) By Sources Chemical (41.4%) By Form Powder (31.5%) By Application Women (71.7%) By End Users Salons/Parlors (67.0%) By Distribution Channel Offline (68.8%) Top Trends Self-expression through bold color choices

Social media showcases and inspiration

Increased workplace acceptance of non-traditional hair Top Drivers Rebellion against traditional beauty standards

Rise of individualism and personal identity

Accessibility of DIY and professional option Top Challenges Sustainability concerns about hair dye products

Stringent regulations in certain markets

Maintaining color vibrancy and hair health

Gentle Dyes to Take Over the Vivid Hair Dye Market

The market for vivid hair dye is changing. People are now shopping for gentler options after realizing the damage that can come from traditional dyes. Of course, customers still want their bright colors, but not at the cost of their hair's health. For instance, over 65% of buyers look for hair dyes that are labeled as "gentle" or "natural." In line with this, it’s predicted that the market for vegan and cruelty-free dyes will grow at a CAGR of 8% until the end of the forecast period. It has also been found that over 80% of people who use hair color products have concerns about damaging their hair in some way. Hair salons have seen an increase in requests for treatments that prioritize health by 30%. Online searches show customers looking for “hair-healthy vivid dye” and “nourishing color” more than ever before — up by 250% over the past year alone. It’s worth noting that 72% of consumers are willing to pay extra money if it means getting a gentler hair dye option. Social media has seen a rise in content about what these kinds of products do; there was a 40% increase in posts advertising gentle alternatives.



Overtone's conditioner-based dyes offer a nourishing solution while delivering vibrant hues in the vivid hair dye market. Many plant-based options also exist now, made with henna and other natural coloring agents. More consumers are opting for ammonia-free and PPD-free (paraphenylenediamine) formulas to avoid scalp irritation and allergic reactions caused by traditional chemicals. Some brands even go as far as putting bond-building technology into their products to help strengthen the locks during the coloring process, while others use hydrating ingredients like argan oil, aloe vera, or keratin to combat dryness. In short, people just want nicer stuff these days.

Powdered Vivid Hair Dye are Popular, Contribute More than 31% Revenue

When it comes to hair dyes, powder is all the rage. Taking up 31% of the vivid hair dye market, their customization levels are unmatched. People use them for pastel colors and blending unique shades. They’re also way more cost-effective than pre-mixed liquid versions, so consumers get their money’s worth. On top of that, powders last longer so they won’t have to buy a new one every month.

Their versatility is what keeps people coming back too – consumers can mix it with different developers or blend it into conditioners for a softer coloring experience. For those who care about the planet, powder formulas require less packaging and have a smaller environmental footprint.



Astute Analytica’s study found that this product is particularly popular among DIY enthusiasts and those looking to save money while getting vibrant results. Social media plays a big part in boosting sales too - there’s always some viral post showing off the best powdered dye on the market. Moreover, youths are increasingly getting eco-conscious and more likely to buy product that takes the environment and health into consideration. As a result, powdered dyes are usually made with cleaner ingredients so they don’t damage as easily or as fast. Today,

Most cosmetics brands know exactly how much consumers love this product though - they’re not unaware when it comes to trends after all. To sway buyers in their direction, these companies partner with social media stars and post tutorials showing off their dyes’ customizability.

Decoding the Semi-Permanent Boom: Why These Dyes Dominate the Vivid Hair Dye Market

Semi-permanent vivid dyes are holding unique spot in the global market with more than 56% revenue contribution. They come with low-commitment, giving users room to experiment with different styles and trends without having to make any long-term choices or changes. A vast number of shades makes it easy for the people of all skill levels to use them especially if they are looking for temporary color accents without changing anything else about their hair, and that’s where semi-permanents shine the brightest. Health is a big deal too when it comes to hair dye.

Accessibility is also on the list of reasons why this type of dye is so popular now. Nowadays, everyone wants what they see on social media, but that might not always be possible because most styles are permanent changes. With semi-permanent dyes consumers can slowly test out whether or not they’re really for them. Our study on the global vivid hair dye market suggest that the semi-permanent vivid hair dye enjoys strong demand coming from consumers who are looking for frequent change-ups throughout the month. However, marketing plays a huge role in making these products available to people. Trying out new things isn’t something most people like doing unless they’ve seen someone else do it first and get great results from it; especially when we’re talking about hair health! That’s why virtual “try-it-on” technology is being used by market players more often than ever before to show potential customers how they would look with certain shades on their specific hair types and textures!

Asia Pacific to Remain the Most Lucrative Global Hair Dye Market

The Asia Pacific vivid hair dye market is on fire. With a large youthful population willing to try out new beauty trends, an massive K-beauty movement, and a normalization of self-expression through bold hair color courtesy of social media, it’s no surprise that this market is booming. That’s not the only thing fueling this growth though. Rising disposable incomes and changing social norms are also pushing this trend further into the mainstream in several countries across the region. However, these other factors are just icing on the cake for several key players already dominating the landscape in these countries such as Kao Corporation (Japan), Amorepacific (South Korea), Hindustan Unilever and Godrej Consumer Products (India), and Mandom Corporation (Japan). These companies cater to primarily Gen Z and Young Millennial demographics where vibrant hair colors are essential for self-expression and staying on top of beauty trends. Generally speaking, Urban populations drive the highest demand as they tend to have better access to products and more open mindsets towards experimentation.

Distribution varies across the Asia Pacific vivid hair dye market depending on country. In China, e-commerce leads sales, while bricks-and-mortar beauty stores and supermarkets are important throughout the region. Salons also play a role, offering professional coloring services as well as sometimes retailing vivid dye lines for at-home use. China alone is the largest market, but India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam all show strong growth potential. Demand prevalence starts highest in South Korea, Japan and major Chinese cities before spreading wider across the region.



Astute Analytica analyst says there are plenty of opportunities for firms looking to enter or expand in Asia Pacific’s vibrant hair market if they can get their strategy right. Product innovation — such as gentle formulas or virtual try-on technology — alongside regional product tailoring and distribution network growth will be key drivers of success. The competitive landscape is intense thanks to both established global brands and hungry local players so companies will need unique strategies focused on innovation, sustainability or niche specialization to stand out from rivals.

