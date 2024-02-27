Software Defined Networking Market Set to Soar Past USD 199.07 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Software Defined Networking market size is expected to reach USD 199.07 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 19% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increased network scalability, cost-effective infrastructure, centralized network management, growing demand for cloud services, software-defined data centers, enhanced network security, agility in network provisioning, automation of network operations, support for remote work environments, and the need for efficient network resource utilization is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Software Defined Networking market, network slicing for 5G, intent-based networking, edge computing integration, artificial intelligence for network optimization, enhanced security solutions, multi-cloud networking, containerization of networking functions, adoption of open-source SDN solutions, network-as-a-service models, and the growing importance of network visibility and analytics in SDN deployments, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Software-defined networking (SDN) is a networking approach that decouples the network control plane from the network data plane. This allows for greater flexibility and programmability in the network.

Prominent Players in Software Defined Networking Market

Cisco Systems

VMware

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Dell

HP Enterprise

IBM

Microsoft

Open Networking Foundation (ONF)

Linux Foundation Networking (LFN)

Nicira (acquired by VMware)

Big Switch Networks

Brocade (acquired by Broadcom)

Cumulus Networks

Pluribus Networks

Nuage Networks

Alcatel-Lucent (acquired by Nokia)

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

NEC

Fujitsu

ZTE

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



49.50 Billion 2030 Value Projection



199.07 Billion CAGR 19% Segments Covered















End-use Enterprise, and Telecommunication & Cloud Service Providers



Services Integration and Deployment, Training and Maintenance, and Managed Services











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Software-defined Networking (SDN) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Software-defined Networking (SDN) dominates the global online market as they are crucial for managing and optimizing wide area networks, which are essential for global connectivity. As businesses expand, they require efficient and flexible solutions to connect their geographically dispersed offices, data centers, and cloud resources.

Telecom Service Providers are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, telecom service providers are the leading segment as they are undergoing a significant transformation of their traditional networks to meet the demands of 5G and next-generation communication technologies. SDN plays a pivotal role in this transformation by providing agility and flexibility in network management.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region boasts a large and mature IT ecosystem, including major technology companies, cloud service providers, and data center operators. SDN solutions are central to optimizing and managing their extensive networks.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Software Defined Networking market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Software Defined Networking.

Key Developments in Software Defined Networking Market

Juniper Networks introduced its Cloud-Grade Networking solutions, focusing on delivering automated and scalable SDN solutions for cloud service providers. The offering aimed to enable efficient network operations, simplified management, and improved security for cloud environments.

