Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $151 Billion by 2030 - Steep Rise of AI Carves Pathway to Grand Success

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market to Reach $151 Billion by 2030
The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$151 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.9% CAGR and reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 25% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.9% CAGR
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 19.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.8% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|774
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$26.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$151 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Tips the Scale in Favor of AI Infrastructure Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Select Innovations and Advancements
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Artificial Intelligence (AI): An Introduction
- Technologies Enabling AI
- Interconnection is Crucial to Develop AI Successfully
- Artificial Intelligence Continues to be on an Upward Trend
- Enormous Challenges for Artificial Intelligence
- Major Challenges in AI Deployment
- A Prelude to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure
- Considerations and Steps Involved in Building and Designing AI Stack
- Challenges and the Future
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure of the Future Trending Towards Becoming More Modular
- Steep Rise of AI Carves Pathway to Grand Success for Global AI Infrastructure Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Dynamic Factors Bringing Excitement for Global AI Infrastructure Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges
- Parallel Computing in AI Datacenters
- Rising Uptake of AI Systems, Hardware & Software
- Better Access to Cloud Applications
- Focus on Customer Satisfaction & Cloud Applications
- Rising Popularity of FPGAs
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals & AI Hardware Experts
- Increasing Requirement of Co-Processors
- Industry-AL/ML Provider Partnerships
- Data Privacy Issues & Lack of Quality Data
- Analysis by Component
- Analysis by Technology
- Analysis by Deployment
- Cloud Unleashing Advanced Machine Learning Capabilities
- Regional Analysis
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand for AI
- Accelerating AI Growth Backed by Future Secure Digital Infrastructure
- Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate AI Implementations
- Demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Gains Momentum
- AI Infrastructure: Steering the Next Wave of Growth
- Purpose-Built AI Infrastructure Gaining Importance in Modern Enterprises
- AI / ML Offers Significant ROI Possibilities for Enterprises
- AI-ready Infrastructure Utilization Help Accelerating the Journey
- Can AI Be Trusted for Implementation in Critical Infrastructures?
- How AI is Shaping Blueprint of Future for Infrastructure Planning?
- IT Infrastructure Management Realm Emerges as Next Destination for AI Technologies
- Impact of AI on IT Infrastructure
- AI's Power & Cooling Needs: A Double Pinch for Existing Infrastructure, Leading to Rise of AI-as-a-Service
- Game-Changing AI Innovations Shifting Boundaries of IT Infrastructure Management
- AI Infrastructure Set to Leap Forward with Captivating Innovations
- Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market
- Use of Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) Witnesses a Robust Increase
- AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial Investments
- Growing Adoption of AI Due to Pandemic to Drive Long Term Growth
- Barriers Restraining AI Adoption in Healthcare Sector
- Increasing investments and R&D in AI Start-Ups to Jack up Market Demand
- AI Applications and Major Startups
- Industry Collaboration with AI & ML Solutions to Optimize Digital Transformation Strategies
- Growth Linked to Growing Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers
- Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications
- Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in Marketing
- New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage
- Low-Cost, High-Performance Machine Learning Infrastructure Continues Speeding Up Innovations in the Cloud
- Rapid Shifting to Cloud-based Infrastructure is Vital to Leverage Full Potential of Machine Learning
- The Ways by Which AWS Assists Its Customers in Their Rapid AI/ML Transformation
- Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential
- Deep Learning & ML-Based Tools Fuel Self-Service Automation
- Major Challenges Confronting Artificial Intelligence
- Key Challenges Associated With AI Implementation
- AI Infrastructure: Challenges and Opportunities
- Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence Leads to Regulation Concern in Enterprises
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 152 Featured)
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Arm Limited
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Google LLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Synopsys Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Xilinx Inc.
