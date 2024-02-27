NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February 27, 2024
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share Type
Number of shares awarded
Purchase price per Share
Wael Sawan
26 February 2024
SHEL (LSE)
28,796
GBP 24.94
Sinead Gorman
26 February 2024
SHEL (LSE)
18,276
GBP 24.94
Philippa Bounds
26 February 2024
SHEL (LSE)
4,134
GBP 24.94
Robertus Mooldijk
23 February 2024
SHELL (AMS)
4,836
EUR 29.63
Huibert Vigeveno
26 February 2024
SHELL (AMS)
12,455
EUR 29.54
Zoe Yujnovich
26 February 2024
SHELL (AMS)
16,414
EUR 29.54
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
GBP
Price
24.94
Volume
28,796
Total
718,172.24
Aggregated information
Volume
28,796
Price
24.94
Total
718,172.24
Date of transaction
26/02/2024
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Sinead
Last Name(s)
Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
GBP
Price
24.94
Volume
18,276
Total
455,803.44
Aggregated information
Volume
18,276
Price
24.94
Total
455,803.44
Date of transaction
26/02/2024
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Philippa
Last Name(s)
Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
GBP
Price
24.94
Volume
4,134
Total
103,101.96
Aggregated information
Volume
4,134
Price
24.94
Total
103,101.96
Date of transaction
26/02/2024
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Robertus
Last Name(s)
Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
29.63
Volume
4,836
Total
143,290.68
Aggregated information
Volume
4,836
Price
29.63
Total
143,290.68
Date of transaction
23/02/2024
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
29.54
Volume
12,455
Total
367,920.70
Aggregated information
Volume
12,455
Price
29.54
Total
367,920.70
Date of transaction
26/02/2024
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Zoe
Last Name(s)
Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted