DealFlow Events Re-Engages IBN as Official Media Partner for Activist Investor Conference 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization committed to connecting companies with the investment community through its dynamic portfolio of 60+ brands, is delighted to announce its re-engagement as the Official Media Partner for the Activist Investor Conference 2024. Organized and hosted by DealFlow Events, the Activist Investor Conference 2024 is scheduled to take place on March 21, 2024, at Convene at 237 Park Avenue in New York City.



First launched in 2010, DealFlow’s Activist Investor Conference 2024 offers unparalleled opportunities for professional education, networking, and forging new business relationships while keeping focus on the industry’s most innovative and transformative ideas that enable investors to deepen their knowledge of governance issues and improve the fortunes of the companies in which they have invested. This event builds upon two decades of DealFlow Events' success in hosting exceptional conferences that cater to financial professionals and markets.

The conference's attendees include activist investors, rating platforms, hedge funds and public equity investors, corporate governance specialists, advisory firms, proxy solicitors, and corporate board members.

In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will harness its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the conference's visibility through a vast array of strategic tools and influential digital channels. This approach aims to expand the visibility of invited speakers, event sponsors and the conference itself, leveraging the power of multi-brand social media technologies and IBN's expansive syndication network. IBN will also provide a complimentary syndicated article for each presenting company to amplify their reach. With a coverage network extending to 5,000+ syndication partners and a diverse array of online channels, IBN will further extend the conference's digital presence.

Charlie Napolitano, Managing Director of DealFlow Events, commented, "At DealFlow, we are excited to renew our collaboration with IBN for the Activist Investor Conference 2024 event. IBN has consistently provided state-of-the-art communications services, optimized our outreach to relevant audiences, and offered highly-effective media coverage. We appreciate IBN’s ongoing support and look forward to a lasting partnership."

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, added, "Governance-related issues do not often receive the attention and focus they deserve. DealFlow Events has developed a truly unique and must-attend event for savvy investors to sharpen their expertise around these critical issues. We are pleased to be part of such an important event, and to contribute meaningfully to the wider discourse while raising awareness among targeted audiences. We will closely collaborate with the DealFlow Events team in the months to come to help maximize visibility for this outstanding event."

DealFlow Events is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. For over two decades, DealFlow has created events that feature exclusive networking, education and business development opportunities, DealFlow Events has produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities.

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

