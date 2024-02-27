Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Strategic Investment in Avrio Worldwide, PBC

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (OTC: DLMI), a multi-strategy operating company offering traditional investors an entry point to the future of digital securities, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers news of Diamond Lake Minerals’ strategic investment in Avrio Worldwide, PBC to support deployment of Avrio’s registered digital financial market infrastructure (dFMI) for the tokenization of digital assets across DLMI’s network of companies.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://nnw.fm/wLcrd

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/nYKuE

DLMI is a new industry innovator leading the way in digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, DLMI has evolved from a pioneer in mineral exploration to a leader in SEC-registered security tokens. At the heart of DLMI's success lies its dedicated leadership and advisory team, spearheaded by CEO Brian J. Esposito and his management team.

“With a state-of-the-art dFMI stack, Avrio is the financial services technology engine to enable the DLMI network of companies and projects… while unlocking access to liquidity and value for investors through a registered platform,” Esposito stated in the news release. “The technology platform combined with the strong alignment that both Avrio and DLMI have as it relates to ethics, laws, rules and regulation and the exceptional experience in the future of securities is what makes this relationship extremely special. Now that we are utilizing Avrio’s technology, team and licenses within DLMI, we are well positioned to continue to execute our strategy to be a global leader in digital securities.”

Avrio is the parent of several companies delivering licensed digital financial market infrastructure and services across public, private and digital markets.

“DLMI’s strategic investment in Avrio offers outstanding opportunities and synergies across the DLMI network of companies for the tokenization of real-world-assets (RWA) on Avrio’s registered dFMI, as well as opportunities to invest in Avrio’s companies and commercial partners that are growing the $16 trillion RWA-tokenization market opportunity,” added Lawrence Wintermeyer, CEO of Avrio.

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954 Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Its mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

DLMI’s advisors include market leaders in financial services and across consumer industries, positioning the company to unlock the value of tokenization. Its advisors include Anthony Scaramucci, Larry Namer, Raul Leal, Andrew Fromm, Brandon Fugal, Agnes Budzyn, David Meltzer, Michael Malik Sr., Shy Dakita and Marty Pompadur.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DiamondLakeMinerals.com

