Global Silicon Photonics (SiPh) Transceivers Market Report 2023: Transmission Rate, Wavelength, End-use, Region Insights and Forecasts 2019-2029

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Photonics (SiPh) Transceivers Market (2023 Edition): Analysis by Value and Volume, Transmission Rate (<100G, 100G/200G, 400G/800G), Wavelength, By End-use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global SiPh Transceivers Market is expected to generate USD 1.93 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 1.67 billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global SiPh Transceivers Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.2%.



The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.

Growth in manufacturing industries, and the telecommunication sector, have emerged as key drivers for the global SiPh Transceivers market. The market has a promising growth potential due to several driving factors such as increased smart device adoption and rising data traffic; increased demand for compact and energy-efficient transceivers; and increased importance of mega data centers for longer reach and high rates of data transmission with efficient power consumption.



The deployment of 5G technology has ushered in a new era of connectivity characterized by ultra-high data speeds, low latency, and massive device connectivity. To support the demand of 5G networks, SiPh transceivers have emerged as a critical component in enabling the transmission of data at the unprecedented speeds required for applications like augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, and IoT. Silicon photonics technology offers the advantage of high bandwidth and efficient data transfer, making it an ideal choice for the optical interconnects necessary to handle the increased data traffic within 5G infrastructure.



The global growth of the SiPh transceivers market is closely intertwined with the expansion of 5G networks, as SiPh technology is instrumental in ensuring the reliability and performance of these networks. As more countries and regions continue to deploy 5G infrastructure, the demand for SiPh transceivers is expected to soar, offering a global market opportunity for manufacturers.



SiPh transceivers not only enable faster and more efficient data transmission within 5G networks but also contribute to reducing power consumption and improving network scalability. This alignment with the requirements of 5G technology positions SiPh transceivers as a pivotal element in the ongoing digital transformation, making them a key driver of market growth on a global scale.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.2% Regions Covered Global

Strategic Recommendations

Diversify Product Portfolio

Sustainability Initiatives

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: An Analysis (2019-2029)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on SiPh Transceivers Market

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Functional Requirements AOC

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Functional Requirements FTTX

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Functional Requirements Pluggable Module Transceiver 5G Front-haul and Back-haul

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Functional Requirements Co-packaged Optics

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Key Trends for Optical Transceiver Technology

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Global Transceiver Suppliers & Import/Export

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Market Shares

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Optical Transceivers Landscape

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Adoption of 400G/800G

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Vendor Revenue Market Shares

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Data Center Application

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Hyperscaler Data Center Fabric

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Data Traffic at Data Center Infrastructure

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Dashboard

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Market Volume Assessment, 2019-2029 (Million Units)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Average Selling Price Analysis of SiPh Transceiver Globally

Impact of COVID-19 on SiPh Transceivers Market

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Segmentation: By Transmission Rate

Global SiPh Transceivers Market, By Transmission Rate Overview

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By < 100G, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By 100G/200G, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By 400G/800G, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Segmentation: By Wavelength

Global SiPh Transceivers Market, By Wavelength Overview

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By 850 nm Band, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By 1310 nm Band, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By 1550 nm Band, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By Other Wavelengths, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Segmentation: By End-use

Global SiPh Transceivers Market, By End-use Overview

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By Data Centers & Cloud, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By Telecommunication, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By Enterprise Networking, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By High-performance Computing & AI/ML and Proprietary Systems Interconnect, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of SiPh Transceivers Screening Market

Company Profiles

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Coherent Corp.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Source photonics, Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc.

Sicoya GmbH

Fast Photonics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdcjiy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment