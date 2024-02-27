Global Medical Imaging Services Market Report 2024: Growing Need for Speed and Resolution Boosts Demand for Advanced Imaging Technologies - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Imaging Services Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Modality (X-ray, MRI, CT scan, Others), Technology (2D, 3D/4D), By End Users, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Medical Imaging Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%. The Global Medical Imaging Services Market is expected to generate USD 981.5 Billion by the end of 2029.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.





The research report also assesses market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.



The prevalence of chronic diseases on a global scale is a pivotal factor propelling the demand for medical imaging services. A significant driver of the global medical imaging services market is the continuous evolution and advancement of medical imaging technologies, encompassing improved resolution, speed, and the introduction of novel imaging modalities.



Additionally, accidents and their associated injuries play a noteworthy role in influencing the dynamics of the global medical imaging services market. The demand for medical imaging services experiences a significant uptick due to accidents, contributing to the expansion and evolution of the market. For instance, technologies like X-rays, CT scans, and MRI are instrumental in assessing the extent of injuries, identifying fractures, and determining the presence of internal injuries.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $757.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $981.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Global Medical Imaging Services Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

Proportion of selected age groups of world population and in regions in 2023

Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases in the World Bank Regions

Incidence of Osteoarthritis in the World Bank Regions

Incidence of Transport injuries in the World Bank Regions

Global Medical Imaging Services Market : Dashboard

Global Medical Imaging Services Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medical Imaging Services Market

Global Medical Imaging Services Market Segmentation: By Modality Global Medical Imaging Services Market, By Modality Overview Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By X-ray, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By MRI, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By CT scan, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By Other Modalities, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Medical Imaging Services Market Segmentation: By Technology Global Medical Imaging Services Market, By Technology Overview Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By 2D, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By 3D/4D, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Medical Imaging Services Market Segmentation: By End Users Global Medical Imaging Services Market, By End Users Overview Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By Hospitals By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By Diagnostic Labs, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By Specialty Clinics, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)



Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Medical Imaging Services Market

Company Profiles

Sonic Healthcare

Global Diagnostic Services, Inc.

RadNet

Alliance Medical Limited

Novant Health

Akumin Inc.

Jefferson Health.

Carlisle Health Group

Vista Health

HCA Healthcare UK

