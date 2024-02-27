Floor Coatings Market Set to Soar Past USD 5.37 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Floor Coatings market , the growing popularity of water-based and low-VOC coatings is part of the sustainability and environmental consciousness movement. The rising interest in decorative and artistic floor coatings, such as metallic and 3D epoxy designs, has also become prominent. There is also a noticeable surge in the adoption of antimicrobial and anti-slip coatings, especially in healthcare and food processing facilities, as safety and hygiene continue to be paramount concerns, which are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Floor coating is a protective layer applied to the surface of a floor to protect it from damage, such as scratches, stains, and chemicals. It can also be used to improve the appearance of a floor and make it easier to clean. Floor coatings are available in various materials, including epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, and vinyl. The type of floor coating that is best for you will depend on your flooring, the amount of traffic your floor receives, and your budget.

Prominent Players in the Floor Coatings Market

AkzoNobel

BASF

Dow

DuPont

Henkel

Jotun

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Sika

Wacker Chemie

RPM International

Axalta Coating Systems

HMG Paints

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Jotun Group

Tikkurila

Hempel

Carboline

Tnemec

Stonhard

Master Builders Solutions

Epoxy Coatings Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Epoxy coatings dominate the global online market as they are known for their exceptional durability and resistance to wear, chemicals, and abrasion. This makes them a popular choice for high-traffic areas in both commercial and industrial settings.

Commercial Applications is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, commercial applications are the leading segment due to due to the need for attractive, durable, and low-maintenance flooring solutions in high-traffic areas. Epoxy coatings, in particular, have been popular in these spaces because of their durability and design flexibility.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

The North American market, including the United States and Canada, has historically been a major player in the floor coatings industry. This is attributed to a strong construction sector, demand for flooring solutions in both residential and commercial applications, and a focus on innovative and sustainable coatings.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Floor Coatings market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Floor Coatings.

Key Developments in Floor Coatings Market

PPG Industries Inc. introduced a high-performance floor coating system that provides superior chemical and abrasion resistance for demanding industrial environments. The system offers fast curing times, allowing for reduced downtime during installation.

Key Questions Answered in Floor Coatings Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

