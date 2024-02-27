Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.



The dividend is payable March 26, 2024 to shareholders of record March 12, 2024.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

