Priori Named No. 35 on the 2024 Inc. Regionals: Northeast List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, is proud to announce it was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list. Priori ranked No. 35 out of the 198 companies on the list with a two-year revenue growth of 492%. This puts Priori in the top 20% of companies in the Northeast region, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey.



“Over the past few years, legal departments have increasingly looked for ways to manage legal spending while maintaining quality, ” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “Priori is well-positioned to help legal leaders achieve those goals with our global, transparent marketplace.”

Priori’s recognition on the Inc. Regionals list follows several other notable announcements and awards the company received in the past year, including being named to last year’s Inc. 5000 list :

Earlier this year, Priori launched new RFP, reviews and scorecarding features , free for six months to new and current users, to enable legal departments of all sizes to compare outside counsel options from within their trusted network and Priori’s global, vetted network of attorneys.

In January, Priori received the Legal Operations Award from the 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, due to the role its products play in enhancing legal department decision-making and following the company's expansion of its marketplace to legal operations professionals.

Alongside client partner Vonage, in October, Priori received the Best Value Initiative Award from the Buying Legal Council Legal Procurement Awards.

In July, Priori launched its inaugural Customer Advisory Board (CAB) with members from Adidas, Clorox, Google, Hearst, Intel, Marsh McLennan, Mastercard, Meta, Orrick, Pax8, PNC, Vonage and Zimmer Biomet to help guide the company’s strategic planning and product roadmap.

The fourth annual Inc. Regionals list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small business. The companies included on the list had an average growth rate of 156% and, by 2023, added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region’s economy. To learn more and view the list in full, visit inc.com/Northeast .

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori’s clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company’s flagship product connecting in-house teams with Priori’s global vetted network of attorneys. Today, Marketplace provides access to thousands of attorneys at firms of all sizes in all 50 states, 70 countries and covering more than 700 practice proficiencies. Priori’s recently launched Feature Lab enables legal departments to gain insights into their trusted law firm network as well as compare with providers on Priori’s network. Scout takes the hypergranular searching and matching capabilities of Priori Marketplace and leverages them to create a new platform for outside counsel management. Combining Marketplace’s proprietary technology with AI creates efficiencies and delivers unprecedented insights for Scout users.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company, one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori’s cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .