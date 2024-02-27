Global Therapeutic Antibody Market Research, 2019-2023 and 2024-2029

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Therapeutic Antibody Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Antibody Type (Monoclonal, Bispecific, Drug Conjugates, Others), Source (Fully human, Humanized, Others), By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Therapeutic Antibody Market is expected to generate USD 428.20 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 211.23 billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Therapeutic Antibody is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.21%

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.







The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



A favourable growth element for the global Therapeutic Antibody market is propelled by including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in biotechnology, and the potential for personalized medicine. Advances in bioprocessing and manufacturing technologies are ongoing. These improvements can lead to increased efficiency, reduced costs, and a more sustainable production of therapeutic antibodies.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory conditions, is a major driver for the therapeutic antibody market. Antibodies can be designed to target specific molecules involved in these diseases, providing targeted and effective treatments.



The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of therapeutic antibodies in infectious disease management. Antibodies have been developed and authorized for emergency use in the treatment of COVID-19, highlighting their potential in addressing global health challenges. The urgent need for effective treatments during the pandemic has led to expedited development, clinical trials, and regulatory approval processes. This has demonstrated the agility of the industry and regulatory agencies in responding to emerging health crises.



Researchers continue to engineer antibodies with improved specificity and affinity for their target antigens. This can lead to more effective and precise therapeutic interventions with fewer side effects. Development of novel antibody formats, such as nanobodies, bispecific antibodies, and multispecific antibodies, to expand the therapeutic capabilities and applications.



The utilization of humanized sources in the global therapeutic antibody market offers a range of opportunities, from improving safety and efficacy to expanding target portfolios and enabling advanced engineering approaches. These opportunities contribute to the continued growth and diversification of antibody-based therapies.



Advances in antibody engineering have allowed the modification of antibody structures for improved therapeutic properties. Techniques include humanization to reduce immunogenicity, affinity maturation for enhanced binding to target antigens, and isotype switching for optimized effector functions.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Therapeutic Antibody Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Therapeutic Antibody Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Therapeutic Antibody Market by Product Type (Monoclonal antibody, Bispecific antibody, Antibody drug conjugates, Others).

The report analyses the Therapeutic Antibody Market by Source (Fully human, Humanized, Others).

The report analyses the Therapeutic Antibody Market by Application (Oncology, Autoimmune, Infectious disease, Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $251.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $428.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Share of Leading Companies

Company Profiling

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Amgen, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hs49k2

