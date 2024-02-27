Pixalate Q4 2023 Mobile Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for Google and Apple Apps: Verve Group Leads in North America at 12%, Followed by Google AdExchange at 11%

LONDON, UK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2023 Mobile Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store . The reports rank SSPs based on their share of voice of open programmatic ads sold on apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as measured by Pixalate.

The research team at Pixalate evaluated billions of open programmatic ad impressions globally for this research. The rankings are categorized by geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).



Pixalate analyzed advertising data from multiple sources across the entire advertising supply chain to determine the rankings, from advertising agencies and demand-side platforms (DSPs) to SSPs, exchanges, and publishers. The data excludes impressions marked as Invalid Traffic (IVT).

Q4 2023 Mobile SSPs Market Share Rankings

North America

Verve Group (12%) is the largest mobile SSP in North America on both Google Play and Apple App Stores based on market share, as measured by Pixalate Apple App Store mobile SSP market share rankings: In Q4 2023, Google AdExchange (11%) closed the gap on Verve Group (12%) Google Play Store mobile SSP market share rankings: Throughout 2023, Verve Group (11%) topped the list for mobile SSP market share in every quarter

is the on both Google Play and Apple App Stores based on market share, as measured by Pixalate

EMEA

AlgoriX (17%) and Verve Group (14%) are the top two EMEA SSPs for apps in the Apple App Store

and are the for apps in the Apple App Store TaurusX (34%) holds the No. 1 spot in the Google Play Store rankings Verve Group (14%) , AlgoriX (13%) , and InMobi (9%) continue to take the following three positions.

holds the No. 1 spot in the Google Play Store rankings

APAC



Yeahmobi (28%) maintained its position as market leader for advertising on apps in the Apple App Store, with Verve Group (21%) closing the gap to secure second place.

maintained its position as market leader for advertising on apps in the Apple App Store, with closing the gap to secure second place. For apps in the Google Play Store, Google AdExchange (25%) emerged as the No. 1 SSP in market share

LATAM



After a slight dip in Q3, Digital Turbine (21%) regained its LATAM market share in Q4 as the top SSP for apps in the Apple App Store

regained its LATAM market share in Q4 as the top SSP for apps in the Apple App Store Google AdExchange (26%) has been the top SSP for Google Play Store apps in LATAM for every quarter in 2023

Visit Pixalate and explore the top Q4 2023 Mobile SSPs on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store reports:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer



The content of this press release, and the SSP Market Share Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Programmatic ads sold, as measured by Pixalate, are used as a proxy for ad spend in this press release and in the Report.