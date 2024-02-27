Saudia Technic Joins Forces with United Rotorcraft to Lead in Helicopter MRO Capabilities

Anaheim, CA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a pivotal force in the Kingdom's aviation sector, Saudia Technic, formerly known as Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries, proudly announced today its partnership with United Rotorcraft (UR), a division of Air Methods Corporation, to launch the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's most expansive helicopter maintenance, repair, and overhaul (Part 145) capability.

"The initiation of this collaboration is timely with the Kingdom’s surge in rotorcraft usage, spanning various sectors,” said Captain Fahd H. Cynndy, CEO of Saudia Technic. “With this partnership, we're poised to lead this transformation."

This monumental step is in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, emphasizing the ‘localization’ of pivotal industries. Within aviation, helicopter maintenance emerges as a significant sub-segment. Saudia Technic’s vision is clear: to pioneer and sustain a world-class rotorcraft MRO facility in the Kingdom. Saudia Technic is developing the largest MRO infrastructure in the MENA region through its MRO Village located in Jeddah, contributing to Saudi Arabia's growing role as a regional aviation hub, and positioning Saudia Group as an industry leader in the region.

With the recent unveiling of the expansive MRO Village covering approximately 1 million square meters, Saudia Technic reinforces its stance as the national MRO titan, ready to meet aviation demands both locally and across the region.

"It's an honor to contribute to Saudia Technic's visionary project,” said UR President Larry Alexandre. “Our combined efforts will not only establish a leading helicopter MRO facility in the region but will also cultivate local talent, contributing to Vision 2030 and fortifying the industry's future."

With more than 25 years of expertise in helicopter maintenance and modifications in support of a variety of critical air operations—from emergency medical services and medical evacuation to to firefighting, law enforcement and search and rescue—UR is the perfect ally for Saudia Technic. Their experience will be instrumental in aiding Saudia Technic to develop its rotorcraft Part 145 center of excellence, serving helicopter operators in both Saudi Arabia and the surrounding region with a comprehensive suite of services.

###

About Saudia Technic:

Saudia Technic, formerly known as Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries, serves regional and global clients from a network of more than 100 locations around the globe. For more than 60 years, Saudia Technic has been a regional leader in the provision of aviation services, leveraging technical expertise, logistic capabilities, and supply chain to deliver end-to-end aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul solutions. Saudia Technic strives to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for the success of aviation. For more information, visit saudiatechnic.com .